Carmen Electra and JeffBezos4skin Drop First NFT Collection With Cleavage For Sale

Carmen and her agent Darren Prince, CEO of Prince Marketing Group / Prince Digital Group and her manager Thaer Mustafa , loved the idea of an interactive digital art project that provides a personalized value to both collectors and creators that can truly last forever. Further, they pledge to use their expansive networks to market the 1/1 customizable NFT together to ensure a lucrative experience for the auction winner.

Carmen, a woman well-versed in the entertainment industry as a singer/dancer discovered by Prince who then moved on to be an actress on Baywatch and model for Playboy, is very optimistic about NFTs. Unlike most celebrities who enter the space for a quick personal cash-grab, Carmen's attitude towards NFTs is best described as hopeful and committed. On the matter, she stated "My NFTs are not only here to arouse you, but here to make you money, which by the way you will enjoy for much longer than my marriage to Dennis Rodman."

Together, Prince, 4skin and Electra intend to release more revolutionary NFT opportunities similar to what they have called this "Cleavage Real-Estate" project. With the impressive roster of iconic athletes and celebrities represented by Prince Marketing Group, the collection and know-how of JeffBezos4skin and Electra's many assets, anyone with an eye out for NFTs should be paying attention. The drop will be announced on http://carmennft.com .

