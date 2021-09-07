Carl Data Solutions hires Microsoft and Gartner alumnus as Vice President Environmental Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS) Sales to build revenue pipeline for compliance-driven AI solutions that help large enterprises meet ESG mandates

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) ("Carl Data Solutions") CEO Jean-Charles Phaneuf has added sales leadership talent to his team with the addition of David Daniels as Vice President Environmental Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS) Sales.

"David is a proven large enterprise solution executive who is tasked with building a sales pipeline for our AI and Machine Learning-enabled environmental monitoring technology created over the past two years with our Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster Fresh Water Data Commons Project in partnership with Microsoft, Teck Resources Ltd., i4C Innovation, Living Lakes Canada, the University of Victoria and Genome BC," said Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of Carl Data Solutions. "The global climate crisis necessitates that large industrial companies and government institutions prioritize the "E" in Environmental Social & Governance (ESG) mandates."

"Our Digital Supercluster experience in the Columbia Basin in southeastern B.C. connected data, monitoring and water management systems from municipalities, industry, regulators and Indigenous communities with centralized, secure storage in the cloud. We also implemented LorRaWAN® networking technology to integrate real-time data across the area with a network of low-power, low-cost sensors to measure water quantity, water quality, as well as precipitation and other climate data," stated Phaneuf. "Our technology can be deployed to monitor climate-affected air, soil and seismic compliance mandates as well as in our traditional strength in water resource management. The United Nations says global water consumption is predicted to rise 85 per cent by 2030 with demand expected to outstrip supply by more than 40 per cent."

During his 27-year career selling enterprise technology solutions, Daniels had revenue responsibility for $300 million in sales at Microsoft Canada as Director of E-solutions & Technology, creating and directing national teams to increase adoption of all Microsoft technologies, solutions and services by corporations, technology partners and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). For the technology research and advisory company Gartner, he held Area Manager sales roles in Chicago, Eastern Canada and Mid-West USA. He achieved Gartner Winners Circle Awards for sales leadership in 2016, 2017 and 2018, joining the Winners Circle as Area Manager in two teams and two countries in the same year.

"At Carl Data Solutions I see a tremendous opportunity to deploy our technology in large enterprise settings mandated with environmental compliance initiatives driven by ESG," said Daniels. "In 2020 the U.S. broke an unsettling record, experiencing 22 extreme weather and climate change-linked disasters that each cost in excess of $1 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration," said Daniels. "And a 2020 report by S&P Global Ratings found that water scarcity will affect 38 per cent of countries in 2050 under a high-stress climate scenario, raising risks under this scenario for their municipal water utilities, public-owned power utilities, and local governments."

"Sustainability isn't an option, it's an urgent imperative," continued Daniels, "and Carl Data Solutions gives large enterprises and government organizations the ability to manage what we have proven can be measured using state-of-the-art technologies that underpin Industry 4.0 – namely Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Infrastructure and Big Data/Analytics."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next-generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Through its subsidiaries Astra Smart Systems Corp. and FlowWorks Inc., Carl Data Solutions helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a robust end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modeling applications. Carl Data Solutions works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor vast amounts of data collected by both government and industrial customers. The Company's software solutions save customers time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into protecting infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Carl Data Solutions, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although Carl Data Solutions believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Carl Data Solutions can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Carl Data Solutions disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Carl Data Solutions Inc.

For further information: Nathan Rudyk, Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 778 200 2093, Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Related Links

https://www.carlsolutions.com/

