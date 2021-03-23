Carl Data Solutions Announces Preferred Supplier Partnership with Smart IoT Technologies to Provide Environmental Monitoring as a Service

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL) (FSE:7C5) (OTC:CDTAF) ("Carl Data" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, has partnered with Smart IoT Technologies Inc. ("Smart IoT") in an effort to provide high-value Environmental Monitoring as a Service ("EMaaS") to their customers. This is a preferred supplier agreement, where Smart IoT Technologies will provide custom sensor development to complement Carl's existing data analytic technology.

CEO Jean Charles Phaneuf says, "Smart IoT is another building block in our Smart Connected Spaces strategy. Joining our forces gives us leverage to increase our footprint and growth plans."

Smart IoT Technologies specializes in manufacturing high-quality, custom sensors used for Long Range data collection (LoRa). By partnering with Carl Data, these sensors will be used to complement our existing suite of data collection technology and networks and expand into new markets. This strategic partnership will focus on growing the business in the Environmental Monitoring as a Service space.

LoRa technology is becoming increasingly popular, not only in the Environmental Monitoring as a Service industry but also by developers and integrators in different Smartcity market segments.

Yves Salembier of Carl Data states, "Demand for Environmental Monitoring as a Service constantly increases; as part of our ecosystem for air and water monitoring, we see the partnership with Smart IoT as a much-needed step up in the EMaaS value chain. Their device expertise combined with our time-series and AI/Machine Learning is a winning synthesis."

Jimmy Jin, VP Operations from Smart IoT Technologies says, "This partnership bodes well for the future; we see significant opportunities in fusing our IoT device manufacturing and engineering with their time-series, real-time data analytics and AI capabilities. It is an end-to-end enabler for not only EMaaS but across multiple markets."

The partnership will bring long-term growth opportunities for both companies as their technologies and service offerings continue to evolve.

About Smart IOT Technologies Inc.

Smart IoT provides high-quality sensors, nodes, and gateways that can be used with existing LoRa networks quickly and efficiently. They can provide bulk sensors for deployment to large-scale IoT installations and offer provisioning services for their customers. Their sensors come ready-to-use and they offer a wide range of sensors as well as custom sensors depending on the need. Smart IoT also produces weather nodes to track weather patterns and gateways to transfer data from their sensors to their customers' LoRa networks.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next-generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Through its subsidiaries Astra Smart Systems Corp. and FlowWorks Inc., Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a robust end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS-based monitoring, reporting and predictive modeling applications. Carl Data works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor vast amounts of data collected by both government and industry. The software suite saves clients time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into protecting infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward­looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including the ability of Smart IoT to provide custom sensor development to allow Carl Data to evolve its service offerings and expand into new markets to create long-term growth. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward­looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward­looking information because the Company can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward­looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Corporation disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward­looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Sandra Joe, Corporate Communications, Carl Data Solutions Inc., [email protected], 778-200-2064

