Carl Data Solutions announces FlowWorks software sale to multi-city wastewater infrastructure utility serving 5.6 million people

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) ("Carl Data Solutions" or the "Company") announced the largest sale in the history of the Company with a two-year contract and an option to renew. The sale is for FlowWorks real-time reporting and analytics software, purchased by a multi-city U.S. wastewater infrastructure utility that serves 5.6 million people.

"This is the largest-ever customer transaction in our corporate history," said CEO Jean Charles Phaneuf. "It validates our leadership in predictive analytics for compliance-driven Environmental Monitoring as a Service ("EMaaS") and Smart City applications."

"This is an excellent start to what we believe will be a promising year for Carl Data Solutions and is a result of our business transformation in 2021. Our business development team has been working hard to realize strategic sales and partnerships, and this is the first of what we anticipate will be several announcements in 2022," added Phaneuf.

FlowWorks is a powerful, web-based suite of monitoring, analysis and reporting tools that enables municipal water utility data analysts and engineers to efficiently manage a wide range of mission-critical environmental monitoring systems. They can perform real-time analysis, check flow monitoring status and set alarms through a single interface. FlowWorks transforms raw data into actionable information.

Carl Data Solutions serves municipal and industrial infrastructure customers including the cities of Boston, Miami, City of Dallas, Seattle and Toronto and mining giant Teck Resources Ltd. It also sells its solutions through engineering services integration partners like Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd. and AECOM.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is a leader in predictive analytics that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for compliance-driven Environmental Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS) and Smart City applications. Carl Data Solutions, through its subsidiaries FlowWorks Inc. and Astra Smart Systems Corp., helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modelling applications. Carl Data Solutions works with new cloud-based mass storage services and ML/AI analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor very large amounts of data collected by both government and industry. The Company's software suite saves clients time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com and www.FlowWorks.com .

