Carl Data Company Astra Signs MOU with Security Company to Collaborate on $1.3m Project to Protect Parex Colombian Oil Assets

VANCOUVER, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL, FSE:7C5, OTC:CDTAF) ("Carl Data"), is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Astra Smart Systems Inc. ("Astra") executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on October 24, 2019 with Colombian IoT security firm Sulogla SAS ("Sulogla") to collaborate and deliver services on a USD $1,390,000 Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex") oil field project.

According to MarketWatch, the Oil & Gas Security Market was valued at approximately USD $28.35 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.67% over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Sulogla is responsible for the administration, control, installation and maintenance of all perimetric security equipment and physical facilities at Parex's Colombian oil field assets. They have 12 years of experience working on this kind of security system and building solutions for Parex. These solutions add value that goes beyond traditional security concepts. Intelligent access control, early warning systems, intelligent fences and biometrics are integrated into powerful IT solutions. Sulogla runs the Command and Control Center, that integrates supportive security and air operations management to find ways to save time and money.

"Expansion into the Oil & Gas market has been a strategic goal for the company, this project will showcase what we do to enhance and streamline operations using our Industrial IoT products and services," said Greg Johnston. "What's great about our end-to-end solutions is they can integrate with any sensor. Supplementing security systems with environmental monitoring devices is a perfect way to increase overall efficiency while reducing costs."

Astra will work with Sulogla to provide sensors and telemetry products to enhance the existing perimetric security system. Environmental monitoring sensors, such as soil pressure sensors that detect vehicles, will be networked with pre-existing monitoring equipment allowing for faster, more cost-efficient and precise security monitoring.

"Parex is continuing to expand operations in Colombia, and requires more cost-effective early warning systems," said Sulogla CEO, Luis Restrepo. "There is a lot of potential opportunity to create security monitoring networks that are more efficient and cost-effective for the Oil & Gas industry."

This MOU will establish the delivery parameters regarding the relationship between the organizations in the advancement of the Parex contract. The MOU is at-will and may be modified by mutual consent of authorized officials from Astra and Sulogla, and will remain in effect until modified or terminated by the partners' mutual consent.

About Sulogla SAS

Since 2012, Sulogla has installed, operated and maintained equipment essential for the security needs of the Oil & Gas industry. Recently partnering with Alca Avionics Inc., Sulogla is now integrating an intelligent low-cost security IT solution called INALIS to reduce installation and maintenance costs. Previously, security in remote locations was expensive and had high rates of equipment failure and inefficient monitoring systems. Now with Sulogla's hardware expertise and analytics partners, integrated technologies monitoring security assets and the environment can vastly improve the response time of any security warning system. More information can be found at Sulogla.com.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modelling applications.

Carl Data works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor very large amounts of data collected by both government and industry. The software suite saves clients time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

For further information: Kimberly Bruce, Corporate Communications, Carl Data Solutions Inc., Telephone: (778) 379-0275, Email: kimberly@carlsolutions.com

