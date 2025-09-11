CARIBBEAN UTILITIES COMPANY, LTD. CELEBRATES 35TH ANNIVERSARY LISTING ON TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is listed for trading in United States dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CUP.U".

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. ("CUC or "the Company") celebrated its 35th anniversary of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") yesterday in Toronto, Canada. President and CEO, Mr. Richard Hew rang the bell to open the day's trading.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd celebrates 35 years of trading (CNW Group/Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.)

The day marked a momentous occasion in the history of CUC, as the Company commemorated its pioneering achievement of becoming the first Cayman-based enterprise to attain listing on an international stock exchange. This landmark event, which began with the official commencement of trading on September 10, 1990, signalled the start of a transformative journey—one defined by innovation, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to global excellence.

The commemorative event welcomed members of the CUC's Executive Team, the Board of Directors, and key partners who have played an integral role in CUC's growth and success. This historic listing has served as a strategic gateway for CUC to access global capital markets, enabling vital investments in infrastructure that have strengthened the foundation of the Cayman Islands economy.

Over the past three and a half decades, these investments in infrastructure, to achieve reliable electricity services, have empowered critical sectors in Grand Cayman including financial services, transportation, tourism, and public services, driving long-term development and fostering economic resilience. By channeling resources into projects that benefit both current and future generations. CUC has played a part in shaping a more prosperous and sustainable future for Grand Cayman. As CUC continues to build on this legacy, the Company remains committed to innovation, community impact, and economic progress.

Mr. Hew stated: "Our listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 1990 marked a pivotal moment—it opened the door to greater investment and positioned us to keep pace with Grand Cayman's growing economic landscape. Being listed on the TSX is a defining milestone for any company, and for us it carries even greater significance. It means transparency, accountability, and access to capital that allows us to invest in the infrastructure and innovation our customers depend on. For shareholders, it represents a unique opportunity: a stable, regulated business model with predictable cash flows, paired with growth potential. As we celebrate 35 years of being a publicly listed company, we remain proud to be associated with the Toronto Stock Exchange."

The listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange has also enabled CUC to offer a Customer Share Purchase Plan. This plan empowers the community by promoting economic inclusion and shared prosperity, enabling customers to become stakeholders in the Company's long-term success. The goal is for the financial returns for customer-shareholders to grow simultaneously, and those returns can then be reinvested into the community. CUC reaffirms its strategic direction and commitment to delivering increased shareholder value while lowering customer costs through efficient and innovative investments.

For more information on how to become a CUC shareholder, please email [email protected] or visit the CUC website at www.cuc-cayman.com.

Forward looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plan", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "schedule", or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could". Forward looking statements are based on underlying assumptions and management's beliefs, estimates and opinions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally that may cause actual results to vary from plans, targets and estimates. Some of the important risks and uncertainties that could affect forward looking statements are described in the MD&A in the section labelled "Business Risks" and include but are not limited to operational, general economic, market and business conditions, regulatory developments and weather. CUC cautions readers that actual results may vary significantly from those expected should certain risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

SOURCE Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

Jessica Pawlik, Manager, External Communications, Phone: (345) 914-1164, E-Mail: [email protected]