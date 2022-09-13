CARGOJET WINS CARRIER OF CHOICE AWARD

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Cargojet once again is excited to announce that it has been awarded the Shipper's Carrier of Choice Award by the Canadian Shipper magazine, a leading industry publication. Cargojet continues to surpass shipper expectations as well as the industry benchmark in the total Industry Sector Average and particularly in the key areas of On-time Performance, Leadership in Problem Solving, Ability to Provide Value-Added Services, Customer Service, Quality of Equipment & Operations, Competitive Pricing, and Sustainable Transportation Practices. Cargojet is the only Canadian Air Cargo carrier to receive this honour for the twentieth year.

"Cargojet continues to exceed the expectations of our customers by delivering a premium product into the marketplace. We remain focused on exceeding our customers expectation and provide them value-added services. This award is a testament once again to the to the Cargojet team's dedication, hard work and loyalty. Our professional team is the driving force of Cargojet," says Dr. Ajay K. Virmani, President & CEO.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 30 aircraft.

