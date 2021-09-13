Cargojet Successfully Recertifies ISO 9001 Quality Accreditation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) Cargojet announced the successful recertification of its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Standard Accreditation, for the ninetieth consecutive year. Cargojet is the only air cargo carrier in Canada with this accreditation.

"This accreditation reinforces the continuity of the value added, safe, on time and reliable service Cargojet provides to its customers on a daily basis. It includes a review of an organization's documented quality management system and ongoing audits of our facilities to ensure the quality management systems have been implemented and are effective," says Dr. Ajay K. Virmani, President and CEO. "We have once again earned this certification due to the hard and conscientious efforts of our team who continue to surpass our customers' expectations while maintaining excellence in standards, processes and procedures," adds Virmani.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 30 aircraft.

Notice on Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "should," "estimates," "expects," "believes," "indicates," "targeting," "suggests" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Reference should be made to the issuer's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulators, and its most recent Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes thereto and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), for a summary of major risks. Actual results may materially differ from expectations, if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. The issuer assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason, other than as required by applicable securities laws. In the event the issuer does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the issuer will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

