Cargojet Retains ISO Certification

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) today announced that it has successfully retained its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Standard Accreditation for the twenty-fourth consecutive year. Cargojet remains the only air cargo carrier in Canada to consistently hold this certification.

"Our ISO 9001 certification reflects the commitment our team demonstrates every day to delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality service to our customers. It is the result of strong processes, a culture of continual improvement, and the dedication of our people, who consistently strive for excellence in everything they do. This achievement reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest standards while continuing to earn the trust of our customers and partners," said Pauline Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer of Cargojet.

About Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 41 aircraft.

SOURCE Cargojet Inc.

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