Cargojet Redeems Outstanding 5.25% Senior Unsecured Hybrid Debentures due June 30, 2026

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) today completed the redemption of the $115,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding on its 5.25% senior unsecured hybrid debentures due June 30, 2026, as previously announced on August 27, 2025. The Corporation paid the principal amount and all accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, in cash. The Corporation used a portion of the proceeds of the offering of its 4.599% senior unsecured notes which closed on June 30, 2025, to redeem the debentures.

About Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates a fleet of all Boeing aircraft.

