CARGOJET ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. (TSX: CJT) ("Cargojet" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP, 53rd floor, Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Dr. Ajay Virmani Arlene Dickinson Mary Traversy Paul Godfrey John Webster 7,157,074 (98.05%)

7,200,392 (98.64%)

7,290,483 (99.88%)

5,700,002 (78.09%)

6,220,689 (85.22%) 142,420 (1.95%)

99,102 (1.36%)

9,011 (0.12%)

1,599,492 (21.91%)

1,078,805 (14.78%)





Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 39 aircraft. For further information, please contact:

For further information: Pauline Dhillon, Chief Corporate Officer, Tel: (905) 501 7373, [email protected]