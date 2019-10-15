Cargojet Announces Timing of Third Quarter Results & Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc (TSX: CJT.UN) in conjunction with the release of its Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results, will host a conference call at 8:30a.m. Eastern Standard Time, (5:30a.m.) Pacific Daylight on Monday, November 4, 2019. Third quarter results will be released, prior to the market opening on Monday, November 4, 2019. The financial results will be released by newswire as well as filed with SEDAR. The results will also be available on our website.

Ajay K. Virmani, President and Chief Executive Officer, John Kim, Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Porteous Chief Commercial Officer, and Pauline Dhillon Executive Vice President of Cargojet will review third quarter financial results and corporate developments.

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following number(s) approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

Local Number: 416 340 2216 Toll Free Number: 1 800 273 9672

Please reference as a Participant of the Cargojet Conference Call.

Should you be unable to participate, an instant replay will be available until Wednesday, December 4, 2019 by dialing:

Local Number: 905 694 9451 Toll Free Number: 1 800 408 3053 Access Code: 2099458#

For any one on one calls please contact John Kim to coordinate timing. We look forward to having you participate in our call.

