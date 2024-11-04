Cargojet Announces Third Quarter Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) announced today financial results for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2024.

Total revenue for the quarter was $245.6 million compared to third quarter 2023 revenue of $214.0 million. Revenue from domestic network, ACMI and All-in Charter for the quarter was $205.4 million compared to $177.7 million for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter was $82.2 million compared to the third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $70.0 million. Net earnings for the quarter were $29.7 million compared to $10.5 million for the same period in 2023.

Cargojet generated Free Cash Flow1 of $47.8 million during the quarter compared to $29.8 million for the same period in 2023.

"The improving interest rate environment and controlled inflation are fostering a more stable and optimistic economic outlook for Canada which we believe bodes well for future domestic volumes". "While geo-political challenges continue to affect the overall transportation industry, we continue to find opportunities that are creating new sustainable revenue streams in fast changing global commerce. Yet, Cargojet is not immune to the headwinds of significant cost increases facing the aviation and the supply chain sectors," said Jamie Porteous, Co-Chief Executive Officer.

"During Q3, we grew block hours by nearly 15% with no change in fleet size. We are sharply focused on optimizing every aspect of our business to improve margins and deliver shareholder value," said Pauline Dhillon, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Our relentless focus on delivering best in class on-time performance continues to win new customers. As we prepare for peak holiday season in the coming quarter, I want to acknowledge the remarkable effort being put in by every team member to support our customers during the most important shopping season of the year," concluded Pauline Dhillon.





















THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

























Financial highlights Three Month Period Ended Nine month period ended



September 30, September 30,

(Canadian dollars in millions, except where indicated) 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change %

Domestic network, ACMI and charter revenues $205.4 $177.7 $27.7 15.6 % $577.7 $519.2 $58.5 11.3 %

Total revenues $245.6 $214.0 $31.6 14.8 % $707.6 $655.6 $52.0 7.9 %

Net earnings $29.7 $10.5 $19.2 182.9 % $37.2 $72.2 ($35.0) -48.5 %

Adjusted net earnings(1) $23.6 $2.6 $21.0 807.7 % $58.9 $29.6 $29.3 99.0 %

EPS Diluted $1.78 $0.61 $1.17 191.8 % $2.27 $3.99 ($1.72) -43.1 %

Adjusted EPS(1) $1.48 $0.15 $1.33 879.6 % $3.59 $1.71 $1.88 109.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $82.2 $70.0 $12.2 17.4 % $239.7 $219.3 $20.4 9.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) - (%) 33.5 % 32.7 % 0.8 %

33.9 % 33.5 % 0.4 %



Net cash from operating activities $96.2 $38.5 $57.7 149.9 % $225.0 $160.4 $64.6 40.3 %

Free cash flow (1) $47.8 $29.8 $18.0 60.4 % $217.0 $26.5 $190.5 718.9 %

(1) Non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

(1) Non-GAAP Measures

Below is a description of certain non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios used by the Corporation to provide readers with additional information on its financial and operating performance. Non-GAAP financial ratios are ratios or percentages that are calculated using a non-GAAP financial measure. Such measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under GAAP, do not have standardized meanings, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is used by the Corporation to assess earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain or loss on disposal of capital assets, share-based compensation, gain or loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and assets held for sale, impairment and gain on insurance claim, fair value increase or decrease on stock warrant, amortization of stock warrant contract assets, gain or loss on fair value or settlement of swap derivatives, unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses, gains or losses on settlement of debts, share of gain or loss in associate, and provision for employee pension, as these costs can vary significantly among airlines due to differences in the way airlines finance their aircraft and other assets. The most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Corporation's financial statements is net earnings.

"Adjusted EBITDA margin" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is commonly used in the airline industry and is used by the Corporation as a means to measure the operating margin excluding certain items as described above.

"Free Cash Flow" is used by the Corporation to evaluate its financial strength and performance of its business, indicating the amount of cash the Corporation can generate from operations after capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and assets held for sale, and insurance proceeds related to these assets. Wherever presented, prior periods free cash flow is revised accordingly.

"Adjusted net earnings" and "Adjusted net earnings per share" ("Adjusted EPS") are used to assess the overall financial performance of its business. Prior to the third quarter of 2024, adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS are defined as net earnings and net earnings per basic share excluding impairment and gain on insurance claim, fair value increase or decrease on stock warrant, amortization of stock warrant contract assets, gain or loss on swap derivatives, and unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss. These items are excluded as they may distort the analysis of certain business trends and render comparative analysis to other airlines less meaningful. In the third quarter of 2024, the company updated the definition to further exclude the tax impact of the adjustments where applicable as the net earnings and net earnings per share are also after-tax. Wherever presented, prior periods adjusted net earnings and Adjusted EPS are updated accordingly.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures are provided below and in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") for the three month period ended September 30, 2024 and is available on SEDAR+ at wwww.sedarplus.ca.



Three Month Period

Ended Nine Month Period

Ended (Unaudited - Canadian dollars in millions, except where indicated) September 30, September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA $ $ $ $ Net earnings 29.7 10.5 37.2 72.2 Add:







Interest 12.7 16.2 43.2 39.8 Provision (benefit) of deferred taxes 6.5 (0.5) 23.2 3.2 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 36.3 46.6 123.6 129.9 EBITDA 85.2 72.8 227.2 245.1 Add:







Share-based compensation 3.4 2.4 14.1 5.5 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (0.1) 0.4 (17.4) 3.1 Impairment and gain on insurance claim - 1.6 1.1 1.6 Fair value adjustment on warrant valuation and amortization of stock warrant contract assets (6.5) (15.3) 35.7 (65.6) Loss (gain) on swap derivative 1.1 6.8 (21.5) 28.8 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (0.6) 1.6 1.4 0.9 Share of gain in associate (0.3) (0.3) (0.9) (0.1) Adjusted EBITDA 82.2 70.0 239.7 219.3 Revenue 245.6 214.0 707.6 655.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.5 % 32.7 % 33.9 % 33.5 %



Three Month Period

Ended Nine Month Period

Ended (Unaudited - Canadian dollars in millions) September 30, September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Calculation of Free Cash Flow $ $ $ $

$ $ $ $ Net cash from operating activities 96.2 38.5 225.0 160.4 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1) (52.2) (68.0) (113.1) (229.7) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and assets held for sale 3.8 59.3 105.1 95.8 Free cash flow 47.8 29.8 217.0 26.5

















Three Month period

ended Nine month period

ended

(Unaudited - Canadian dollars in millions, except where indicated) September 30, September 30,











2024 2023 2024 2023

Calculation of Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS $ $ $ $

Net earnings 29.7 10.5 37.2 72.2

Add:









Impairment and gain on insurance claim - 1.6 1.1 1.6

Fair value adjustment on stock warrant and amortization of stock warrant contract assets (6.5) (15.3) 35.7 (65.6)

Loss (gain) on swap derivative 1.1 6.8 (21.5) 28.8

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (0.6) 1.6 1.4 0.9

Tax impact on items listed above (0.1) (2.6) 5.0 (8.3)

Adjusted net earnings 23.6 2.6 58.9 29.6

Weighted average number of shares - basic (in millions of shares) 16.0 17.2 16.4 17.2

Adjusted EPS 1.48 0.15 3.59 1.72

Notice on Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the Corporation's intention to continue rationalizing costs and capital expenditures to generate cash, strengthen strategic customer relationships, and drive shareholder value. Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "should," "estimates," "expects," "believes," "indicates," "targeting," "suggests" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Reference should be made to the Corporation's most recent Annual Information Form ("AIF") filed with the Canadian securities regulators, and its most recent Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes thereto and related MD&A, for a summary of major risks. Actual results may materially differ from expectations, if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. The Corporation cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF and MD&A is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained herein represents our expectations as of the date hereof (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. In the event that we update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

All references to "$" in this press release are to Canadian dollars.

About Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own cargo fleet of 41 aircraft.





















FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING STATISTICS HIGHLIGHTS



(Canadian dollars in millions, except where indicated)











Three Month Period Ended Nine month period ended



September 30, September 30,



2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change %



















Domestic network, ACMI and charter revenues $205.4 $177.7 $27.7 15.6 % $577.7 $519.2 $58.5 11.3 %

Fuel surcharge and other revenues $44.6 $39.0 $5.6 14.4 % $145.0 $146.1 ($1.1) -0.8 %

Total revenues excluding warrant amortization $250.0 $216.7 $33.3 15.4 % $722.7 $665.3 $57.4 8.6 %

Amortization of stock warrant contract assets ($4.4) ($2.7) ($1.7) 63.0 % ($15.1) ($9.7) ($5.4) 55.7 %

Total revenues $245.6 $214.0 $31.6 14.8 % $707.6 $655.6 $52.0 7.9 %

Direct expenses $183.2 $180.5 $2.7 1.5 % $555.4 $534.0 $21.4 4.0 %

Gross margin $62.4 $33.5 $28.9 86.3 % $152.2 $121.6 $30.6 25.2 %

Gross margin - (%) 25.4 % 15.7 % 9.7 %

21.5 % 18.5 % 3.0 %



Selling, general and administrative expenses $24.3 $15.2 $9.1 59.9 % $65.3 $47.4 $17.9 37.8 %

Net finance costs and other gains and losses $2.2 $8.6 ($6.4) -74.4 % $27.4 ($1.1) $28.5 2590.9 %

Share of gain in associate ($0.3) ($0.3) - - ($0.9) ($0.1) ($0.8) -800.0 %

Earnings before income taxes $36.2 $10.0 $26.2 262.0 % $60.4 $75.4 ($15.0) -19.9 %

Income taxes 6.5 ($0.5) $7.0 -1400.0 % $23.2 $3.2 $20.0 625.0 %

Net earnings $29.7 $10.5 $19.2 182.9 % $37.2 $72.2 ($35.0) -48.5 %

Adjusted net earnings(1) $23.6 $2.6 $21.0 807.7 % $58.9 $29.6 $29.3 99.0 %

Earnings per share

















Basic $1.85 $0.61 $1.24 203.3 % $2.27 $4.20 ($1.93) -46.0 %

Diluted $1.78 $0.61 $1.17 191.8 % $2.27 $3.99 ($1.72) -43.1 %

Adjusted(1) $1.48 $0.15 $1.33 879.6 % $3.59 $1.71 $1.88 109.9 %





















Adjusted EBITDA (1) $82.2 $70.0 $12.2 17.4 % $239.7 $219.3 $20.4 9.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) - (%) 33.5 % 32.7 % 0.8 %

33.9 % 33.5 % 0.4 %























Net cash from operating activities $96.2 $38.5 $57.7 149.9 % $225.0 $160.4 $64.6 40.3 %

Free cash flow (1) $47.8 $29.8 $18.0 60.4 % $217.0 $26.5 $190.5 718.9 %

Operating statistics (2)

















Operating days (3) 49 50 (1) -2.0 % 149 149 - -

Average domestic network revenue per operating day (4) 1.91 1.78 0.13 7.3 % 1.83 1.70 0.13 7.6 %

Block hours (5) 18,928 16,472 2,456 14.9 % 53,866 51,121 2,745 5.4 %

B757-200 17 15 2

17 15 2



B767-200 3 3 -

3 3 -



B767-300 21 21 0

21 21 0



Cargo operating fleet 41 39 2 5.1 % 41 39 2 5.1 %





















Head count 1,892 1,808 84 4.6 % 1,892 1,808 84 4.6 %

1. Non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. 2. The definitions for the Operating statistics included in this table are provided in the notes below. 3. Operating days refer to the days on which the full domestic network air cargo network is in operation. The Corporation's domestic network air cargo network operates primarily from Monday to Thursday with a reduced network operating on Friday, weekends and on certain weekdays that are adjacent to certain statutory holidays. 4. Average domestic network revenue per operating day refers to total domestic network revenues earned by the Corporation's per operating day. 5. Block hours refer to the total duration of a flight from the time the aircraft releases its brakes when it initially moves from the airport parking area prior to flight, to the time the brakes are set when it arrives at the airport parking area after the completion of the flight.

SOURCE Cargojet Inc.

