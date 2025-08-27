Cargojet Announces the Redemption of its 5.25% Senior Unsecured Hybrid Debentures due June 30, 2026

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) today announced its intention to redeem in full on October 9, 2025 (the "Redemption Date") all of its then-outstanding 5.25% senior unsecured hybrid debentures due June 30, 2026 (the "Debentures") in accordance with the provisions of the indenture (the "Indenture") dated November 6, 2018 between the Corporation and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Trustee"), as supplemented by a first supplemental indenture dated April 16, 2019 and a second supplemental indenture dated July 16, 2020.

The redemption price (the "Redemption Price") for the Debentures will be 100% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of $115 million, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. In accordance with the Indenture, Cargojet intends to satisfy its obligation to pay the Redemption Price in cash. Interest upon the entire aggregate principal amount of the Debentures will cease to be payable from and after the Redemption Date. The Corporation intends to use a portion of the proceeds of the offering of its 4.599% senior unsecured notes in the aggregate principal amount of $250 million which closed on June 30, 2025 to redeem the Debentures. In the 15 business days preceding the scheduled Redemption Date of October 9, 2025, the Trustee is not required to transfer or exchange any Debentures.

The Debentures are listed on the TSX under the symbol "CJT.DB.F" and will be delisted from the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange in connection with the redemption of the Debentures.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates a fleet of all Boeing aircraft.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "should," "estimates," "expects," "believes," "indicates," "targeting," "suggests" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Reference should be made to the issuer's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulators, and its most recent Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes thereto and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), for a summary of major risks. Actual results may materially differ from expectations, if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. The issuer assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason, other than as required by applicable securities laws. In the event the issuer does update any forward- looking statement, no inference should be made that the issuer will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

