Cargojet Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

For the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019:

Total Revenues were $139.7 million , an increase of $7.1 million or 5.4% versus the previous year. Revenue growth excluding fuel surcharges and other pass through costs was 9.2%

, an increase of or 5.4% versus the previous year. Revenue growth excluding fuel surcharges and other pass through costs was 9.2% Gross Margin was $41.6 million , an increase of $4.5 million or 12.1% versus the previous year

, an increase of or 12.1% versus the previous year Adjusted EBITDA was $47.2 million , an increase of $7.0 million or 17.4% versus the previous year

, an increase of or 17.4% versus the previous year Adjusted EBITDAR was $47.2 million , an increase of $4.9 million or 11.6% versus the previous year

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019:

Total Revenues were $486.6 million , an increase of $31.7 million or 7.0% versus the previous year. Revenue growth excluding fuel surcharges and other pass through costs was 9.9%

, an increase of or 7.0% versus the previous year. Revenue growth excluding fuel surcharges and other pass through costs was 9.9% Gross Margin was $119.2 million , an increase of $6.9 million or 6.1% versus the previous year

, an increase of or 6.1% versus the previous year Adjusted EBITDA was $156.0 million , an increase of $28.0 million or 21.9% versus the previous year

, an increase of or 21.9% versus the previous year Adjusted EBITDAR was $156.8 million , an increase of $18.9 million or 13.7% versus the previous year

"Cargojet continued to produce strong revenue and EBITDA growth in 2019," said Ajay Virmani, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on executing our strategy and are driving growth in each of our lines of business. Once again, we handled record volumes for 2019 peak season while delivering exceptional service to our customers. Our efforts to prudently manage costs are yielding better margins and we continue to optimize our fleet utilization. Cargojet team once again delivered a strong quarter making us incredibly proud of their dedication and hard work." he added.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium overnight air cargo services and carries over 8,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network across North America each business night serving 15 major cities, and selected international destinations. Cargojet owns a fleet of 26 aircraft.

Non-GAAP Measures



"Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDAR" are non-GAAP measures used by the Corporation to provide additional information on its financial and operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under Canadian GAAP and it does not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by the Corporation to assess earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain or loss on disposal of capital assets, unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses, gain or loss on forward foreign exchange contracts, gain or loss on cash settled share based payment arrangement, loss on extinguishment of debt, employee pension, aircraft heavy maintenance expenditures, heavy maintenance deposits and non-cash pension expenses as these costs can vary significantly among airlines due to differences in the way airlines finance their aircraft and other assets. Adjusted EBITDAR is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA excluding aircraft rents. The Corporation believes that these alternative measures provide a more consistent basis to compare the performance of the Corporation between the periods. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR provide additional information to users of Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") to enhance their understanding of the Company's financial performance.



Reconciliation of non-GAAP EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR to GAAP income is provided on page 15 of the MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

Notice on Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "should," "estimates," "expects," "believes," "indicates," "targeting," "suggests" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Reference should be made to the issuer's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulators, and it's most recent Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes thereto and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), for a summary of major risks. Actual results may materially differ from expectations, if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. The issuer assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason, other than as required by applicable securities laws. In the event the issuer does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the issuer will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward- looking statement.



