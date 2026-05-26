MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) is proud to announce that its Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr. Ajay K. Virmani, has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2026 TIACA Hall of Fame Award by The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA). The award recognizes individuals whose vision, leadership, and long-standing contributions have helped shape the global air cargo industry.

CARGOJET ANNOUNCES DR. AJAY K. VIRMANI AS RECIPIENT OF THE 2026 TIACA HALL OF FAME AWARD (CNW Group/Cargojet Inc.)

Dr. Virmani founded Cargojet in 2002 and transformed the company into Canada's leading overnight air cargo airline, recognized for its operational excellence, reliability, and growing international presence. Under his leadership, Cargojet has become a critical pillar of Canada's supply chain infrastructure and a globally respected air cargo network. Widely recognized as a Canadian business leader, Dr. Virmani has also helped advance the aviation, logistics, and supply chain sectors in Canada and internationally.

"Dr. Ajay Virmani's journey is a remarkable example of vision, perseverance, and leadership. From humble beginnings to building one of the world's most respected cargo airlines, his contribution to the air cargo industry has been both transformational and enduring. Through his commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and people, Ajay has helped shape the future of our industry and inspired generations of leaders across the global air cargo community," said Roos Bakker, TIACA Chair.

"Ajay's leadership, long-term vision, and relentless commitment to excellence have shaped Cargojet into the company it is today and earned the respect of the global air cargo and logistics industry," said Pauline Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer of Cargojet. "We are incredibly proud to see him receive this well-deserved recognition from TIACA."

"It is truly an honour to receive this recognition from TIACA and from an industry that has been such an important part of my life," said Dr. Virmani. "While this award carries my name, it reflects the dedication of the entire Cargojet team, along with the trust and support of our customers and partners over many years."

Dr. Virmani's contributions to business and philanthropy have earned national and international recognition, including his appointment to the Order of Canada in 2024 and induction into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2021.

The award will be formally presented at the TIACA Executive Summit taking place June 1–3, 2026, in Warsaw, Poland.

About Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 41 aircraft.

SOURCE Cargojet Inc.

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