Cargojet Announces $600 Million Revolving Credit Facility

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) is pleased to announce that it has amended its syndicated committed revolving credit facility in order to, among other things, increase the revolving credit limit from $510 to $600 million and to extend the maturity date to July 16, 2025.

The credit facility is co-led by Royal Bank of Canada, CIBC and Bank of Nova Scotia. Other lenders include National Bank, Bank of Montreal, Laurentian Bank of Canada and ATB Financial.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time-sensitive overnight air cargo services and carries over 1,300,000 pounds of cargo each business night. Cargojet operates its network across North America each business night, utilizing a fleet of all-cargo aircraft.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements :

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "should," "estimates," "expects," "believes," "indicates," "targeting," "suggests" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Reference should be made to the Corporation's public filings available at www.sedar.com and at www.cargojet.com, including its most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulators, its most recent Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes thereto and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), and it's most recent final short form prospectus for a summary of material risks. These risks are not intended to represent a complete list of the risks that could affect the Corporation; however, these risks should be considered carefully. Actual results may materially differ from expectations, if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. The forward-looking statements contained herein describe the Corporation's expectations as of the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. However, Cargojet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

For further information: Pauline Dhillon, Executive Vice President, Tel: (905) 501-7373, [email protected]

