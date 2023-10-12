CARESPAN ANNOUNCES TSXV CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF VENTURE WITH CHOPRAX TO LAUNCH CHOPRA WHOLE PERSON CARE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - CareSpan Health, Inc. (TSXV: CSPN) ("Company" or "CareSpan"), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 31, 2023 and September 13, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has conditionally approved the Company's proposed venture with ChopraX LLC ("ChopraX") to set up a business of integrative care using the CareSpan technology platform and operations (the "Business"). Pursuant to the definitive agreement dated September 12, 2023 between the Company and ChopraX (the "Definitive Agreement"), ChopraX will grant a license to the Company of its brand and certain of its assets to be utilized in the development and launch of the Business, whereby the Business will be part of the Company and will operate under the name "Chopra Whole Person Care" or such other name as the parties may decide.

On September 12, 2023, the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") were halted pending review of the Definitive Agreement pursuant to Exchange Policy 5.3 – Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets ("Policy 5.3") as the matters contemplated by the Definitive Agreement are considered to be a "Fundamental Acquisition" under Policy 5.3. In connection with the Exchange's conditional approval dated October 6, 2023, the Exchange will lift the halt on trading of the Common Shares effective October 12, 2023.

For additional details regarding the Business and the Definitive Agreement, please refer to the aforementioned press releases and the copy of the Definitive Agreement filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

About ChopraX, LLC

ChopraX, LLC is a wellness-dedicated venture platform and accelerator, that sits at the convergence of whole person health, tech-enabled well-being, and science-led innovation. ChopraX's mandate is to find and back exceptional, visionary founders to build category-defining companies at the intersection of research, technology, and evolving consumer behaviors. It has launched to build transformative ventures using breakthrough innovation to improve human well-being in an accessible, scalable, sustainable and impactful way. ChopraX is positioned to make an impact while gaining significant market share and becoming the global leader in the wellness industry. For more information, visit www.choprax.com.

About CareSpan Health, Inc.

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the Cloud™, that creates easy access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health. In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional networks, American-Advanced Practice Network and AmericanMedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. AmericanMedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages mainly in mental health.

Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Rembert de Villa

Director and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit: www.carespanhealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer and Reader Advisory

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "subject to", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding: the setting-up of the Business and the lifting of the halt on trading of the Common Shares. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, including the development and successful launch of the Business, receipt of the applicable approvals for the proposed Business with ChopraX, the execution of the Business strategy by management of the Company, and no adverse changes in the regulatory regime applicable to the Business or the Company. The actual results may be materially different from any future expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the equity markets generally, a failure to obtain the necessary approval from the Exchange or shareholders of the Company (if applicable), the inability of management to execute its strategy as it comes to the Business, and reliance on key personnel. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, CareSpan undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE CareSpan Health, Inc.

For further information: CareSpan Health Inc., Leslie Markow, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 416-402-369