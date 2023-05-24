CARESPAN ANNOUNCES SHARES AND WARRANTS ISSUED WITH RESPECT TO DEBT SETTLEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - CareSpan Health, Inc. (TSXV: CSPN) ("Company" or "CareSpan"), announces that, further to its news release dated April 27, 2023, it has issued 1,017,650 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") and 508,825 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") at a deemed issue price of $0.10 per Common Share to settle CAD$101,765.00 in debt incurred by the Company.

The Company has issued the Common Shares and Warrants to an arm's-length creditor in settlement and full satisfaction of the debt in the amount of CAD$101,765.00, subject to the payment of $13,229.45 in cash from CareSpan. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share for a period of 60 months from the date of issue of the Warrants at an exercise price of $0.15 per Common Share. The Company issued the Warrants on April 12, 2023 and the Common Shares on May 11, 2023.

All Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of their issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About CareSpan Health

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the Cloud™, that creates easy access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health. In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional networks, American-Advanced Practice Network and AmericanMedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. American-MedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages mainly in mental health.

Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

"Rembert de Villa"

Rembert de Villa

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit: www.carespanhealth.com

Rembert de Villa, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (888) 337-5889, www.carespanhealth.com