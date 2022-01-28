CARESPAN ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DR. SAM TONEY AS ACTING CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, TRANSITIONING FROM DR. TERRY KNAPP

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - CareSpan Health, Inc. (TSXV: CSPN) ("Company" or "CareSpan"), the provider of the "Clinic-in-the-Cloud" platform that enables medical providers to address the primary care shortage in the U.S., and in so doing improves the delivery of chronic, urgent and mental health care, announces the departure of Dr. Terry Knapp, as Director and Chief Medical Officer due to family matters, effective February 1, 2022.

Dr. Knapp has an accomplished record of achievement in health care and business innovation that spans more than fifty years. He is a U.S. board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon with a history of multinational care delivery and is an accomplished medical device and medical information technology entrepreneur. Dr. Knapp was previously co-founder of Collagen Corporation and served as the CEO of a publicly-traded, diversified medical device and information technology company. While serving as Collagen's first VP of Regulatory and Clinical Affairs, he obtained the first U.S. FDA product approval for a Class III medical device. He has then gone on to author fifteen 15 U.S.- issued and many foreign patents in the field of medical devices and medical information technology. He recently designed another innovation (patent pending) on behalf of CareSpan that uses technology-enabled data to track and guide Value-Based Care and outcomes optimization.

Dr. Knapp founded CareSpan in 2010 (formerly Magellan Global Health), with a vision to transform healthcare by enabling providers, through integrated digital technology, to deliver better care and improve health outcomes for patients, wherever they may be. That vision was clearly ahead of its time. It turned into reality in July 2015, when the first complete virtual visit was conducted on a very early version of the CareSpan platform. Since then, the Company has focused its unique integrated digital care platform – the CareSpan "Clinic-in-the-Cloud" to enable CareSpan's affiliated providers to address physician shortage in primary care and mental health.

According to Rembert de Villa, CareSpan Health Inc. CEO, "Dr. Knapp has been the inspiration for all of us at CareSpan. His vision to democratize healthcare, using digital technology, to achieve improved health outcomes, is what guides our business each day. His contributions to CareSpan's development and growth, and to the healthcare industry in particular, cannot be overstated. We are extremely thankful to Terry, and wish him and his family the best."

Dr. Knapp completed his medical degree at the University of Florida at Gainesville, and went on to specialty training in Plastic Surgery at Stanford University. He will continue to make himself available to CareSpan to assist in the transition of his CMO role and, going forward, as an advisor and long-term shareholder to the Company.

Effective February 1, Dr. Sam Toney will assume the role of Acting Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Toney joined CareSpan as its Senior Medical Director for Behavioral and Mental Health in early 2019 and initiated a directive to design an integrated approach to diagnosing and treating patients with chronic physical conditions complicated by co-morbid psychiatric and substance use disorders.

Dr. Toney has over thirty years of clinical management experience in health plan populations including Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare and commercial lines of business. Prior to joining CareSpan, Dr. Toney served as Chief Medical Officer for Health Integrated (which he founded) where he developed a unique behavior modification program known as Dynamic Somato-Social Theory to manage individuals with complex co-morbid profiles.

Dr. Toney has appeared in such publications as the Journal of Managed Care Pharmacy, Managed Healthcare Executive and Population Health News. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences including the Medicaid Managed Care Congress and Medicaid Health Plans of America Conference, and has presented on national webinars for Health Plan Alliance, the Association for Community Affiliated Plans and others.

Dr. Toney is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and is licensed to practice medicine in thirty-five states.

According to Rembert de Villa, "I have known and worked with Dr. Toney for many years. We are delighted for him to assume the Acting CMO role at CareSpan Health. He shares and embodies our vision of enabling digital technology for better care delivery and improved outcomes. Having served as Senior Medical Director for Behavioral Health, Dr. Toney also provides the continuity necessary to drive CareSpan's development and growth."

About CareSpan Health

CareSpan is a healthcare technology company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the Cloud™, that creates unfettered access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health.

In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional network partners, American-Advanced Practice Network and American-MedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. American-MedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages in mental health, as well as primary care.

Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.carespanhealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This news contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which reflect the current expectations of management of the company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including the statements made above with respect to: (i) CareSpan obtaining future opportunities of the same nature as the Contract; (ii) the number of NPs obtaining the credentials and training necessary to support the engagement described herein; (iii) the quality and delivery of services by the NPs; and (iv) the anticipated revenues generated by the engagement described herein. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential for", "intend" and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements.

Should assumptions or uncertainties underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Some of these risk factors include, but are not limited to, general market and economic risk; any necessary regulatory approvals required (if applicable) for the Company to deliver the services under the Contract; the ability of the Company's management to execute its strategy; and the ability of all parties to the Contract to fulfill their obligations under the Contract. In addition, investors are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Filing Statement dated November 15, 2021. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

The TSX-V and its Regulation Services Provider have not approved the contents of, nor taken responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, this press release.

