/C O R R E C T I O N -- Caresoft Global/

In the news release, Caresoft Global Appoints Renowned Automotive Analyst Rod Lache to Advisory Board, issued 05-Sep-2025 by Caresoft Global over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the last paragraph, the final sentence should read "Its proprietary benchmarking data and patent-pending cost reduction platform, Eureka®, provide OEMs and suppliers with structured, actionable insights to achieve cost savings of at least $300 per vehicle." rather than "Its proprietary benchmarking data and patent-pending cost reduction platform, Eureka®, provide OEMs and suppliers with structured, actionable insights to achieve cost savings of at least €300 per vehicle." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Caresoft Global Appoints Renowned Automotive Analyst Rod Lache to Advisory Board

DETROIT, Sept. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Caresoft Global, a world leader in automotive benchmarking and cost reduction engineering, today announced that Rod Lache, one of the automotive industry's most respected analysts, has joined its Advisory Board.

Caresoft Global Appoints Renowned Automotive Analyst Rod Lache to Advisory Board (PRNewsfoto/Caresoft Global)

"As a decorated analyst and trusted advisor to investors, OEMs, and policymakers on automotive industry trends, Rod brings extraordinary expertise and perspective to Caresoft," said Mathew Vachaparampil, CEO of Caresoft Global. "His career has been defined by foresight into transformative industry shifts—from the emergence of electrification to AI-driven mobility—and his insight will be invaluable as we continue to deliver cost reduction innovation and strategic benchmarking solutions to our global customers."

Mr. Lache retired in July 2024 from Wolfe Research, LLC, where he was a Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the automotive industry for six years. Prior to that, he spent 24 years at Deutsche Bank, holding positions of increasing responsibility, including Managing Director and Senior Analyst for the auto sector.

Consistently recognized by institutional investors and industry leaders as the top automotive analyst in the United States, Mr. Lache produced groundbreaking research focused on strategic, competitive, and technological themes. His work anticipated major industry shifts, including the rapid adoption of electrified vehicles and the integration of AI technologies across mobility. In recognition of his contributions, he was inducted into the Institutional Investor Magazine Hall of Fame in 2021, having been ranked the #1 U.S. Auto Analyst by investors for more than a decade.

"I have long admired Caresoft's pioneering work in automotive benchmarking and cost reduction," said Mr. Lache. "The company's ability to deliver actionable results has already transformed how OEMs and suppliers tackle cost and competitiveness. In particular, I found Caresoft's Eureka® platform to be truly transformative, providing structured, expert-backed ideas that consistently unlock several hundreds of dollars in savings per vehicle while improving mass and assembly time efficiency."

"This is exactly the kind of innovation the industry needs today, solutions that can save billions in costs and ensure long-term competitiveness. I look forward to supporting Caresoft's mission to help the industry navigate change and unlock sustainable value creation," he added.

Mr. Lache holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and International Business from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Caresoft Global has partnered with more than 22 OEMs and 50+ programs worldwide, delivering over $3.5 billion in cost reduction ideas across material cost, mass, and assembly time savings. Its proprietary benchmarking data and patent-pending cost reduction platform, Eureka®, provide OEMs and suppliers with structured, actionable insights to achieve cost savings of at least $300 per vehicle.

For more information, contact Marketing and Communications at [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765865/Caresoft_Global.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680232/5494365/Caresoft_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Caresoft Global