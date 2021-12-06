CareRx to Present at Stifel GMP'S Future of Healthcare Conference Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, announced today that David Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Mok, Chief Financial Officer, will present (virtually) at Stifel GMP's 2nd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investors" section of CareRx's website at www.carerx.ca on the "Events and Presentations" page. A replay of the presentation will be available on the same page of the website following the event.

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve over 96,000 residents in over 1,600 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

