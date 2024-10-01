CareRx to Open State-of-the-Art Pharmacy in British Columbia

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or "the Company") (TSX: CRRX) today announced that it will be opening a new state-of-the-art pharmacy in North Burnaby, British Columbia.

This new pharmacy fulfillment centre is designed to enhance service delivery for the homes and residents serviced by CareRx throughout the B.C. lower mainland, while improving the employee experience, through optimized workflows, streamlined operations and leading-edge medication packaging technology. Notably, this location will utilize an advanced high-volume medication packaging technology, allowing for the processing of significantly higher prescription volumes, while enhancing safety and reducing waste.

With this expansion, CareRx will be consolidating its existing Burnaby and Vancouver pharmacy operations into the new North Burnaby location, commencing in early December 2024. The transition is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2025.

"Following the success of our first high-volume pharmacy in Oakville, Ontario in 2022, we are excited to replicate this model in B.C.," said Puneet Khanna, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareRx. "By uniting our Burnaby and Vancouver pharmacies under one roof, we can leverage enhanced workflows and cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, this supports our commitment to implementing LEAN methodologies, driving efficiencies and further elevating our service offering to our home operator partners and residents."

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve approximately 90,000 residents in approximately 1,450 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

