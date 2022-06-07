CareRx Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, today announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held on June 7, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company. In addition, all other resolutions put to vote at the Meeting were passed.

The results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are as follows:

Nominees Votes For Kevin Dalton 35,741,815 (99.496%) Ralph Desando 33,253,023 (92.568%) Matt Hills 34,290,831 (95.457%) Keith McIntosh 33,790,865 (94.065%) Bruce Moody 33,366,981 (92.885%) David Murphy 33,832,184 (94.181%) Maria Perrella 35,910,966 (99.967%) Jack Shevel 33,208,320 (92.444%)

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve approximately 96,000 residents in over 1,600 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

