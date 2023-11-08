CareRx Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

Achieved Second Consecutive Quarter-Over-Quarter Growth in Adjusted EBITDA

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Our third quarter results were in line with our expectations, and our quarter-over-quarter improvement in Adjusted EBITDA reflects early progress from our team's exceptional work in improving our efficiencies and managing the cost challenges that we have been facing in the healthcare labour market," said Puneet Khanna, President & Chief Executive Officer of CareRx. "Through enhancements in our technological and operational capabilities, as well as an organizational focus on margin-enhancing initiatives, we intend to further leverage our industry leadership position in order to drive profitable growth as we continue to provide value-added service to the expanding seniors living sector."

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023

Revenue for the quarter was $93.8 million as compared to $94.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $97.4 million for the third quarter of 2022: Decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a small net reduction in the average number of beds serviced; and Decrease compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily driven by a change in the mix of branded and generic pharmaceuticals dispensed, which did not negatively impact the Company's profitability in the quarter.

as compared to for the second quarter of 2023 and for the third quarter of 2022: Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the quarter was $7 .3 million as compared to $7 .0 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $7 .7 million for the third quarter of 2022: Increase compared to the prior quarter was due to certain cost savings and margin-enhancing initiatives implemented during the third quarter of 2023; and Decrease compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily the result of incremental costs associated with continued challenges in the healthcare labour market.

for the quarter was .3 million as compared to .0 million for the second quarter of 2023 and .7 million for the third quarter of 2022: Net loss for the quarter was $1.4 million as compared to net income of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 and net loss of $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2022: Net loss in the quarter compared to net income generated in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a non-recurring income tax recovery that was recorded during the second quarter of 2023; and Decline in net loss as compared to the same period in the prior year was driven primarily by decreases in share-based compensation expense, transaction and restructuring costs, finance costs and the loss on the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities.

as compared to net income of for the second quarter of 2023 and net loss of for the third quarter of 2022: On September 7, 2023 , the Company launched a normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to 1,000,000 of the Company's common shares during the period from September 7, 2023 to September 6, 2024 , subject to certain daily limitations.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Selected Financial Information



For the three month periods

ended September 30, For the nine month periods

ended September 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars except per

share amounts and percentages) 2023 2022 2021 2023 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue 93,760 97,353 71,267 279,649 287,408 165,780













EBITDA1 7,022 6,943 5,450 19,211 (5,404) 4,538 Adjusted EBITDA1 7,309 7,710 6,862 21,168 25,123 15,286 Per share - Basic $0.13 $0.16 $0.19 $0.37 $0.53 $0.48 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 7.8 % 7.9 % 9.6 % 7.6 % 8.7 % 9.2 %



























Net loss (1,437) (1,782) (3,928) (1,705) (29,673) (18,283) Per share - Basic and Diluted ($0.02) ($0.04) ($0.11) ($0.03) ($0.63) ($0.58)













Cash provided by operations 8,218 13,298 11,997 18,613 8,143 4,571













Total Assets 264,705 255,580 284,131 264,705 255,580 284,131 Total Liabilities 186,017 196,721 205,006 186,017 196,721 205,006

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve approximately 94,000 residents in over 1,500 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals, objectives, information and statements about possible future events. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Factors that could cause such differences include the Company's general business risks, exposure to and reliance on government regulation and funding, the Company's liquidity and capital requirements, exposure to epidemic or pandemic outbreak, reliance on contracts with key customers and other risk factors described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these forward-looking statements. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release includes certain measures which have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS such as "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted EBITDA per share". These non-IFRS measures are not recognized under IFRS and, accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures presented are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The Company defines "EBITDA" as earnings before depreciation and amortization, finance costs, net, and income tax expense (recovery). "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA before transaction, start-up, restructuring and other costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, impairments, change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, change in fair value of investment, gain on disposal of property and equipment and share-based compensation expense. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. "Adjusted EBITDA per share" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the weighted average outstanding shares. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives. The Company's agreements with lenders are also structured with certain financial performance covenants which includes Adjusted EBITDA as a key component of the covenant calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measures under IFRS.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures



For the three month

periods ended

September 30, For the nine month

periods ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 (Thousands of Canadian Dollars except per share

amounts) $ $ $ $









Net loss (1,437) (1,782) (1,705) (29,673) Depreciation and amortization 4,938 5,018 15,030 14,844 Finance costs, net 3,521 4,186 9,903 11,435 Income tax recovery — (479) (4,017) (2,010) EBITDA 7,022 6,943 19,211 (5,404) Transaction, start-up, restructuring and other costs — 580 812 4,301 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 15 577 212 1,331 Goodwill and intangible assets impairment — — — 24,330 Share-based compensation expense 285 814 1,022 2,967 Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments (13) (1,249) (281) (5,355) Change in fair value of investment — — — 2,713 Loss on disposal of assets — 45 192 240 Adjusted EBITDA 7,309 7,710 21,168 25,123









Weighted average number of shares - basic and diluted

(in thousands) 57,731 47,466 56,916 47,019 Adjusted EBITDA per share - basic $0.13 $0.16 $0.37 $0.53

