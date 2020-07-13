CareRx Launches "Pharmacy At Your Door"

New business venture provides same-day home delivery of innovative pharmacy services

TORONTO, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of specialty pharmacy services to seniors, today announced the launch of Pharmacy At Your Door, a new digital business providing a safe and easy alternative for Canadians to meet their pharmacy needs without leaving their homes. The initial launch is focused in Calgary, Alberta.

"We are excited to bring the future of pharmacy to the greater Calgary area today," said David Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareRx. "Pharmacy At Your Door leverages the market-leading institutional pharmacy and technology capabilities of CareRx to deliver a convenient, safe and cost effective at-home pharmacy experience. This new business will better serve seniors and other customers who have limited time, transportation challenges, concerns about visiting retail pharmacies in light of COVID-19, or need support managing multiple medications and vitamins."

Pharmacy At Your Door supplies all products that would be found at a retail pharmacy while providing a convenient and safe way to obtain and take prescription medications. Under the supervision of CareRx licensed pharmacists, Pharmacy At Your Door organizes and packages customer medications and vitamins by date and dose using CareRx's state-of-the-art EasyPac technology – delivering individual pre-packed medication pouches which ensure that the right medication is taken at the right time. Free, same-day home delivery is provided in a recyclable container, with secure, real-time GPS tracking of deliveries.

Registration is easy and only requires a short phone call with a CareRx customer care specialist or an online sign-up at www.pharmacyatyourdoor.ca. New prescriptions can be sent directly to CareRx by doctors, and existing prescriptions can be refilled and delivered with ease, with automatic refill reminders. There are no extra costs for using Pharmacy At Your Door, and CareRx also works directly with insurance companies to ensure coordination of plan coverage.

Pharmacy At Your Door is initially only available in the greater Calgary area, but will be expanded to other regions in Canada as the rollout progresses.

ABOUT CARERX CORPORATION

CareRx (formerly Centric Health Corporation) is Canada's leading provider of specialty pharmacy services to seniors. We serve more than 50,000 residents in over 850 seniors and other communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

For more information, visit www.carerx.ca.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals, objectives, information and statements about possible future events. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Factors that could cause such differences include the Company's liquidity and capital requirements, government regulation and funding, the highly competitive nature of the Company's industry, reliance on contracts with key customers and other risk factors described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these forward-looking statements. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change.

SOURCE CareRx Corporation

For further information: David Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, CareRx Corporation, 416-927-8400; Andrew Mok, Chief Financial Officer, CareRx Corporation, 416-927-8400