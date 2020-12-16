CareRx Introduces New Mission, Vision and Values

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of specialty pharmacy services to seniors, today introduced its new Mission, Vision and Values, which embody CareRx's shared principles and ambitions in delivering the highest levels of care and service to residents and home operator partners.

CareRx's new Mission, Vision and Values are as follows:

Mission: Our passionate team is driven to enhance the health of Canadians with unique or complex medication needs.

Vision: To be Canada's trusted leader providing innovative pharmacy solutions in partnership with communities we serve.

Values: Collaboration, Accountability, Responsiveness and Excellence.

"Our new Mission, Vision and Values, alongside our recent rebrand, reaffirm our overriding commitment to "care" for the residents we serve, their families and our home operator partners," said David Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareRx. "Our new Mission, Vision and Values were developed through a ground-up, collaborative approach that involved employees from across the entire organization. They truly reflect what our company stands for and the corporate culture that drives leadership in our industry."

Mr. Murphy added, "The new Mission, Vision and Values will be an important guide for our organization as we pursue the growth of our business, aligning our customers' success with our success, and transforming that success into value for all of our stakeholders."

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of specialty pharmacy services to seniors. We serve approximately 50,000 residents in over 900 seniors and other communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

