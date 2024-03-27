CareRx Corporation Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or "the Company") (TSX: CRRX) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 1,000,000 of its common shares ("Shares") during the twelve month period beginning September 7, 2023 and ending September 6, 2024, it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Shares under the NCIB during pre-determined times when CareRx would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary blackout periods.

The Company has authorized the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on certain parameters as to price and number of Shares set by CareRx in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP constitutes an "automatic plan" for the purposes of applicable securities laws and has been pre-cleared by the TSX. The ASPP will commence immediately and terminate when the NCIB expires, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the ASPP.

Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, Shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased under the NCIB.

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve approximately 91,000 residents in over 1,500 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements relating to the NCIB. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals, objectives, information and statements about possible future events. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Factors that could cause such differences include the Company's general business risks, exposure to and reliance on government regulation and funding, the Company's liquidity and capital requirements, exposure to epidemic or pandemic outbreak, reliance on contracts with key customers and other risk factors described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these forward-looking statements. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change.

SOURCE CareRX Corporation

For further information: For more information, visit www.carerx.ca or contact: Puneet Khanna, President & Chief Executive Officer, CareRx Corporation, (416) 927-8400; Andrew Mok, Chief Financial Officer, CareRx Corporation, (416) 927-8400; Neil Weber, Investor Relations, LodeRock Advisors, (647) 222-0574, [email protected], www.loderockadvisors.com