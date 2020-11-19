Acquisition accelerates Carebook's entry into the $8 billion Insurance Technology market

Novus Health generates approximately $4.5M in annual revenues and has more than 2 million platform users

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (XETR: PMM1), a leading Canadian digital health company offering innovative digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, insurers, employers and governments, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an LOI for the acquisition of Health Care Services International Inc., doing business as Novus Health ("Novus Health", or the "Company"). Novus Health is Canada's leading provider of health navigation programs and integrated health and wellness management solutions for insurers, financial institutions and employers. Novus has sales of approximately $4.5 million, is profitable and will be immediately accretive to Carebook.

Novus Health's main product is a customizable, white-labelled, cloud-based health and wellness portal that its insurance and financial institution customers provide to their clients or employees. The portal allows users to aggregate all of their health resources in one place as well as allow customers insight into user behaviour and trends through detailed reporting and analytics. In addition, the portal provides cross-selling opportunities by providing customers the ability to push product and service suggestions based on usage behaviour. Novus Health currently has more than 2 million platform users with 95% recurring revenue.

"We are thrilled to welcome Novus Health into the Carebook family," commented Pascale Audette, CEO of Carebook. "Today's announcement again highlights Carebook's intention to pursue a disciplined M&A strategy in parallel with its organic growth. One of our key strategies for growth is to build out our platform with leading technology and accretive acquisitions. Novus Health has proven themselves to be a leader in the digital health space and together, we will be positioned for significant growth on a global scale providing platforms to the insurance and employer markets. The ability to leverage Novus Health's platform, along with its deep AI and mobile enabled technology assets in key markets that the company serves, makes this acquisition highly strategic for us. Most importantly, it marks Carebook's entry into the $8 billion, fast-growing Insurance Technology market. We believe that this acquisition will result in significant synergies and will further establish Carebook's wellness and virtual care platform as a worldwide leader in digital health."

Carebook will pay the following consideration to complete the acquisition: (i) $5M, payable in cash upon closing, subject to standard closing adjustments; (ii) $6M issuable in Carebook common shares upon closing, at a deemed price per share equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the shares for the five trading days immediately prior to closing; and (iii) a 2021 revenue-based performance earn-out of up to a maximum of $4M, payable in Carebook common shares.

"We are thrilled to be joining Carebook at this pivotal time in the industry," commented Robin Ingle, Founder & Chairman of Novus Health. "Novus Health has become a leader with our unique, customizable, cloud-based portal, and we have built a very sizeable international customer base in key industries. The opportunity to take our strengths and successes to the next level by being a part of Carebook is extremely exciting for us. We definitely share a common vision with Carebook and we know that the combination will result in greater opportunities to capture a larger share of the growing global market in digital healthcare."

Carebook expects to close the transaction in February 2021, subject to customary conditions, and pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About Carebook Technologies

Our core is science. Our solutions are accessible. Our mission is to empower people.

Built on a powerful health platform, Carebook creates highly engaging, customer-centric digital solutions for pharmacies, insurance providers, individuals, governments and employers. Based in Montreal and led by a world-class team and Board with extensive global business and healthcare industry experience, Carebook's core is science and technology, its philosophy is people-first, and its goal is accessible, connected health for everyone. Carebook recently listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "CRBK" and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol PMM1.

