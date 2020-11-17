Carebook Strengthens Management Team with two Executive Appointments

Additional bench strength with significant healthcare experience to accelerate Carebook's growth and business development

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (XETR: PMM1), a leading Canadian digital health company offering innovative digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, insurers, employers and governments, today announced two highly experienced and strategic additions to its executive leadership team.

These new additions signal the Company's commitment to establishing a significant global footprint. The seasoned leaders, with extensive backgrounds in the healthcare industry, will be responsible for accelerating revenue through growing Carebook's international sales, business development efforts and M&A pipeline.

Limor Elbaz (http://linkedin.com/in/limorelbaz) has taken on the newly created role of General Manager, USA. Limor will be a key member of Carebook's leadership team with responsibilities for growing US & International sales, strategic partnerships and M&A. Limor has over 20 years of experience and demonstrated success in healthcare and technology. Limor has specialized in taking concepts from prototype to commercial scale up and growth. She was most recently General Manager of a healthtech company where her role involved successfully creating and bringing to market innovative, contact-free solutions for telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, senior care and digital transformation of healthcare.

Starting December 1, 2020, Howard Fried (http://linkedin.com/in/howardfried76) will take on the newly created role of Vice President of Sales. Howard will have responsibilities for sales and business development activity, with a primary focus on international opportunities. Howard has over 15 years of experience and demonstrated success in the areas of developing strong global partnerships and strategic relationships with leading medical device and pharmaceutical companies as well as some of the most prestigious professional societies. He was most recently Global Director, Strategic Partnerships at an innovative UK-based healthtech company acquired by Medtronic. Prior to that role, he spent 7 years at CAE Healthcare, where he was the Director of Strategic Partnerships.

"Limor and Howard's deep knowledge of healthcare and technology will be tremendous assets to Carebook," said Pascale Audette, CEO, Carebook Technologies Inc. "They are outstanding additions to the Carebook team, and we are excited to welcome them and have no doubt of their ability to assist us in accelerating our rapid strategic growth, both domestically and internationally, as we continue to deliver innovative digital health solutions."

About Carebook Technologies

Our core is science. Our solutions are accessible. Our mission is to empower people.

Built on a powerful health platform, Carebook creates highly engaging, customer-centric digital solutions for pharmacies, insurance providers, individuals, governments, and employers. Based in Montreal and led by a world-class team and Board with extensive global business and healthcare industry experience, Carebook's core is science and technology, its philosophy is people-first, and its goal is accessible, connected health for everyone. Carebook recently listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "CRBK" and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol PMM1.

www.carebook.com

For further information: Carebook Investor Relations Contact: Jeffrey Kadanoff, Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (514) 502-1135; Carebook Media Contact: Valérie Lavoie, Massy Forget Langlois Public Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (438) 885-9135

