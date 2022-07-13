Carebook Expands Development of Pharmacy Solution for Major Pharmacy Client

Executed Additional Statement of Work Worth $1.5M

MONTREAL, July 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XFRA: PMM1), a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health solutions is pleased to announce a significant addition under its pharmacy solution agreement with its major pharmacy client. The additional statement of work ("SOW") expanding the scope under the agreement was signed on June 29th and is worth an incremental $1.5 million over a one-year term, representing an increase of over 83% in pharmacy contract value for Carebook.

Carebook has completed the expansion of its existing team for the solution, nearly doubling capacity to deliver on the continued development of its robust, customer-facing platform. The pharmacy solution pertaining to the SOW is governed by a master agreement, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on October 23rd, 2020.

"We are very proud of what we have accomplished since the original signing of the master service agreement and the value we have created for our client." commented Michael Peters, Carebook CEO. "This new statement of work is a clear affirmation of the strong relationship we have built with our cornerstone client in the pharmacy market and the success of our leading digital solution. We will continue to strive to build meaningful solutions for the pharmacy market that connect customers to their pharmacy in new and exciting ways."

About Carebook Technologies

Carebook's digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 3.5 million members to take control of their health journey. During 2021, the Company completed the acquisitions of InfoTech Inc., a global leader in health and productivity risk management, and CoreHealth Technologies Inc., owner of an industry-leading wellness platform. In combination, these companies create a comprehensive digital health platform that includes both assessment tools and the technology to deliver complementary solutions. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK," on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CRBKF," and are listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PMM1."

www.carebook.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Carebook, its subsidiaries and their business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this release include statements with respect to the development of the Company's products for the pharmacy segment. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Carebook and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Carebook believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on currently available information and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of Carebook, management's ability to successfully integrate the Company's completed acquisitions and to realize the synergies of such acquisitions, management's ability to successfully complete product studies, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition, as well as the risk factors identified in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and described under the heading "Item 21 – Risk Factors" in the Listing Application of the Company dated September 28, 2020, each of which can be found on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Although Carebook has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Carebook does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In addition, the current situation and future developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic could cause certain of the assumptions and information set forth herein or the fact that on which such assumptions are based to differ materially from previous expectations including in respect of demand for our products, access to debt and equity capital and other factors.

For further information: Carebook Investor Relations Contact, Olivier Giner, CFO, Email : [email protected], Telephone: (450) 977-0709