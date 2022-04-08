Carebook Announces Extension and Amendment of Credit Facilities

MONTREAL, April 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XFRA: PMM1), a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health solutions, is pleased to announce an amendment to its senior credit facilities with a leading Canadian Schedule I bank and one of its affiliates (together, the "Lenders"). Under the amendment, the Lenders have agreed to provide the Company with (i) a C$3 million demand revolving facility (the "Revolving Facility") and (ii) a C$4 million non-revolving term loan facility, subject to mandatory repayment as described below (the "Term Loan Facility" and together with the Revolving Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). Moreover, the maturity date of Term Loan Facility has been extended to November 30, 2022, provided that the Company must make a mandatory prepayment of C$1 million on the Term Loan Facility no later than May 31, 2022, after which the outstanding amount under the Term Loan Facility will be C$3 million. As at the date hereof, the Credit Facilities have been fully drawn and the Company may not borrow any other borrowings under the Term Loan Facility. The applicable margin on each of the Credit Facilities has also been increased to 9.0%, effective as of April 7, 2022.

"We are pleased to confirm the extension of our credit facilities and the continued support from our lenders," stated Jeffrey Kadanoff, CFO of Carebook. "We are currently evaluating various financing alternatives and expect to make additional announcements in the near future as definitive plans are being finalized."

About Carebook Technologies

Our core is science. Our solutions are accessible. Our mission is to empower people.

Carebook's digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 3.5 million members to take control of their health journey. During 2021, the Company completed the acquisitions of InfoTech Inc., a global leader in health and productivity risk management, and CoreHealth Technologies Inc., owner of an industry-leading wellness platform. In combination, these companies create an end-to-end digital health platform that includes both assessment tools and the technology to deliver complementary solutions. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK," on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CRBKF," and on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PMM1."

www.carebook.com

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Carebook, its subsidiaries and their business, including statements regarding repayment of the Credit Facilities and financing alternatives.

For further information: Carebook Investor Relations Contact: Jeffrey Kadanoff, CFO, Email : [email protected], Telephone: (514) 502-1135