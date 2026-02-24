Cardinal Meats Marks 60 Years as a Canadian Protein Industry Leader

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Cardinal Meats proudly marks its 60th anniversary this year, celebrating six decades of growth, innovation and high-quality products.

Founded in 1966, Cardinal Meats has grown from a regional processor into a nationally respected supplier, best known for its signature beef burgers, and fully cooked products that have become staples in Canadian restaurants and households. The company, still family owned and operated, has built its reputation on delivering consistent quality at scale--earning long-standing partnerships with major national retailers and foodservice operators.

"This anniversary is about much more than a number," said Brent Cator, President and Owner, Cardinal Meats. "It represents 60 years of building Cardinal Meats as a brand Canadians recognize for quality burgers and trusted protein products--and more than 100 years of family experience in the meat industry that continues to shape how we operate today."

Cardinal Meat's industry milestones include:

1966 – Cardinal Meats company founded by Ralph Cator in Mississauga

1986 – Developed the now, industry standard Tenderform Burgers

1988 – Launched Canada's #1 Premium Branded Burger: Roadhouse

1990 – North America's 1st Sous Vide processor: Kettle Cooked

1998 – Cardinal becomes Canada's first HACCP-recognized, diverse protein solutions processor, setting a national food safety benchmark

2003 – Introduces 1st DNA lab technology for advanced meat microbiology testing

2008 – First to introduce N60 testing, setting North America's new standards for CFIA and USDA ground beef safety policies

2010 – Developed 1st in World Natural Texture Forming (NTF) burger capabilities

2011 – Opening of current Cardinal head office at Hedgedale Rd. in Brampton

2012 – Invention & commercialization of the first stuffed burger

2018 – Cardinal purchased The Elite Meat Company

2019 – Cardinal launches world-leading new innovations with inline Safe Sous Vide capabilities

2023 – Cardinal Meat's Stanfield Rd. location in Mississauga merges with the Hedgedale Rd. location in Brampton

2025 – Cardinal celebrates Cator-family centennial legacy in Canadian meat industry

2026 – The Cardinal Meats brand celebrates 60 years of innovation, leadership, and industry impact

As the company looks to the future, Cardinal Meats recognizes its 60th anniversary as a moment to honour its past while investing in what comes next--advancing product innovation, strengthening retail and foodservice partnerships and continuing to evolve alongside Canadian food culture.

"Our history gives us a strong foundation and perspective," added Brent Cator. "Our future is about being trusted and proudly Canadian--while our team of wonderful talented people, continue to deliver the burgers and innovative meat product solutions, Canadians have relied on for generations."

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, Cardinal Meats is reflecting on its legacy through employee recognition, storytelling initiatives, and a forward-looking focus on protein manufacturing. To commemorate the milestone, Cardinal Meats is launching Ralph's Diner Burger, the original product that marked the company's entry into foodservice.

"The same values that guided Cardinal in 1966 still guide us today," said Cator. "Integrity, respect for people, relentless improvement, and pride in what we make."

About Cardinal Meats

The Cardinal Meats brand celebrates 60 years of growth, innovation and enduring partnerships across retail and foodservice in 2026.

Cardinal Meats is a proudly Canadian, family-owned company, with a legacy in the Canadian meat industry spanning more than 100 years. Since its founding, the Cator family has remained at the helm, ensuring a steadfast commitment to excellence, food safety, and premium products.

From burgers to fully cooked protein food products, Cardinal Meats continues to set industry standards with cutting edge technology and a passion for delivering the best to Canadian families and businesses. Cardinal Meats remains dedicated to shaping the future of meat processing while honouring its rich heritage.

