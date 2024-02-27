CardiAI and Carleton University Forge Innovative Partnership to Revolutionize Medical Diagnostics

Collaboration to Pioneer Electrolyte Gated-FET Biosensor Technology for Advanced Point-of-Care Diagnostics

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, CardiAI, a leading Biotechnology company specializing in cutting-edge diagnostic solutions, proudly announced a groundbreaking partnership with Carleton University's Faculty of Engineering and Design, marking a significant milestone in advancing medical diagnostics through the implementation of Electrolyte Gated-FET (EG-FET) biosensor technology.

Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor and Dr. Ravi Prakash celebrating their groundbreaking partnership. (CNW Group/CardiAI Inc) CardiAi and Carleton University join forces to revolutionize medical diagnostics. (CNW Group/CardiAI Inc) OSDL Logo (CNW Group/CardiAI Inc)

CardiAI and Carleton are joining forces to harness the potential of EG-FET biosensors for the detection of critical biomarkers in saliva and whole blood. This collaborative effort will not only revolutionize point-of-care diagnostics, but also pave the way for expanding the technology's applications to a broader range of health conditions.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Carleton University," says Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, Cardiologist and CEO of CardiAI. "The marriage of CardiAI's expertise in biotechnology and Carleton's prowess in electronics engineering creates a synergy that holds immense promise for the future of medical diagnostics. Together, we are committed to advancing technology that not only addresses current healthcare challenges but also opens new doors for innovation and improved patient outcomes."

This strategic alliance comes at a crucial time when the global healthcare landscape is evolving, emphasizing the need for accessible and efficient medical testing. The innovative EG-FET biosensor technology is poised to play a pivotal role in democratizing healthcare by providing accurate and rapid diagnostic results, especially for individuals residing in remote areas with limited access to major hospitals.

"This collaboration exemplifies the power of interdisciplinary partnerships in driving scientific progress," says Dr. Ravi Prakash, Associate Professor in Carleton's Department of Electronics and head of Carleton's Organic Sensors and Devices Laboratory. "Our department is excited to contribute to the development of cutting-edge biosensor technology that has the potential to redefine point-of-care diagnostics. By combining our research strengths, we aim to make a lasting impact on healthcare accessibility and usher in a new era of medical innovation."

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Cutting-Edge Biosensor Technology: The collaboration between CardiAI and Carleton University focuses on the development and implementation of EG-FET biosensor platforms for the detection of NT-proBNP and cardiac troponin biomarkers. This technology promises to deliver highly sensitive and specific results, enhancing the precision of medical diagnostics. The partnership aims to extend beyond cardiovascular biomarkers, contributing to the development of novel diagnostic solutions for a broader range of health conditions.

Global Impact: The collaborative research and development efforts will not only benefit local communities but will also have a global impact. By improving the accessibility of medical tests through point-of-care diagnostics, the partnership strives to make a positive difference in the lives of individuals worldwide, ensuring timely and accurate healthcare solutions.

Integration with BioAro's BioEMR: To maximize the potential of EG-FET biosensor technology, CardiAI and Carleton University will integrate it with BioAro's BioEMR – an AI-powered Telemedicine Platform and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system. This integration aims to create a seamless ecosystem for healthcare professionals, facilitating efficient patient management and diagnostic reporting.

About CardiAI:

CardiAI is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to advancing diagnostic solutions through innovative technologies. With a commitment to precision and efficiency, CardiAI strives to make a positive impact on global healthcare by developing groundbreaking diagnostic tools.

About Organic Sensors and Devices Lab (OSDL):

OSDL, a multi-disciplinary research facility at Carleton University, is equipped with advanced manufacturing and direct printing infrastructure and supported by Carleton University Microfab and Nanofab. Our research addresses the growing demand for non-invasive point-of-care diagnostics, rapid and cost-effective chemical and biological sensors, and environmental monitoring systems.

About Carleton University :

Carleton is a dynamic, research-intensive institution that engages with industry and government to address the world's most pressing issues. Carleton's Faculty of Engineering and Design is renowned for its commitment to excellence in education and research, pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and developing solutions for a more prosperous and sustainable future.

