Cardel Homes Partners with 3DX™ to Support a More Transparent Digital Home-Buying Experience at Metro One in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Cardel Homes is introducing a more transparent and accessible approach to bringing multi-family communities to market through a collaboration with 3DX™ by Epic Inspired, a real-time 3D visualization and go-to-market platform built for complex residential projects. The partnership debuts at Metro One, Cardel's newest multi-family development in Silverton, a Cardel Homes–developed community in Calgary, supporting a connected digital experience that helps buyers move confidently from early exploration through integrated home selection and reservation.

Metro One reflects Cardel Homes' focus on livability, clarity, and long-term value. The project is shaped by practical design decisions--from efficient unit layouts and balcony configurations to material selection and courtyard planning--made with everyday living in mind. Rather than relying on static drawings or disconnected visuals, Cardel sought a way to communicate these decisions consistently and in an easy-to-understand way throughout the buyer journey using beautifully crafted 3D visualization that preserves design intent.

3DX™ provides the digital foundation for doing so. Through a high-quality, immersive, and interactive 3D building experience, buyers can explore Metro One as a complete system, gaining a strong understanding of how individual homes relate to the building, amenities, views, and surrounding context. Unit-level experiences communicate layouts, finishes, and spatial flow, helping buyers understand how a home lives before making a decision.

Beyond visualization, the platform supports a connected workflow that brings together exploration, comparison, live availability, and integrated reservation within a single environment. Designed to align with industry-leading sales and inventory systems, 3DX™ helps ensure information remains accurate and consistent across presentation centres, websites, and remote sales environments--reducing unnecessary back-and-forth and supporting more confident decisions.

"Metro One was designed to be clear, livable, and intentional," said Warren Saunders, Sales & Marketing Manager, Multi Family Division. "3DX gives us a way to communicate those decisions more effectively, so buyers can understand what they're choosing and why it fits their lifestyle."

According to Simon Chang, Founder and CEO of 3DX™, the platform was built in response to how projects and buyer expectations have evolved. "As projects become more complex and launches span more channels, it becomes harder to communicate the full picture clearly in one place," said Chang. "3DX was designed to bring design, availability, and context together so buyers and project teams can understand a project more easily and make confident decisions."

More broadly, 3DX™ is designed to support for-sale, rental, and mixed-use projects, with additional capabilities such as AI-assisted workflows available as project needs evolve. Metro One stands as a practical example of how thoughtful design and a connected digital platform can work together to improve clarity, alignment, and the home-buying experience.

Inquires;

Cardel Homes

Warren Saunders

Sales and Marketing Manager | Multi Family Division

[email protected]

Phone: 403.258.7716

Website: www.cardelhomes.com/calgary

3DX™ by Epic Inspired

[email protected]

Phone: 604.633.9855

Website: www.epicinspired.com/3dx

SOURCE Epic Inspired