CarbonQuest secures first carbon capture & sequestration project on Canadian gas compressors

Showcase project demonstrates viability of CarbonQuest's technology on gas processing compressors, and is a first potential carbon sequestration project for the company

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- CarbonQuest , a leading distributed carbon capture technology provider, announced that it has reached four new milestones on its journey to scaling distributed carbon capture technology: 1. First deployment of CarbonQuest's technology on natural gas compression engines; 2. first CarbonQuest project in Canada in collaboration with a Canadian partner Cielo Carbon Solutions; 3. first integration of metal-organic framework (MOF) adsorbents from Captivate Technology into CarbonQuest capture units.

CarbonQuest, together with the Canadian partner Cielo Carbon Solutions and New Zealand partner Captivate Technology, entered into a contract with Tourmaline Oil, one of Canada's leading oil and gas companies, to install CarbonQuest distributed carbon capture (DCCS™) technology on a natural gas compressor at the Tourmaline Banshee facility outside Edson, Alberta. For the first time, Captivate Technology's MOF will be integrated into a CarbonQuest system to optimize the carbon capture process and improve energy efficiency. Once captured, the CO2 will likely be transported a short distance by pipeline for permanent underground sequestration in Alberta.

"We are thrilled that Tourmaline chose us as a technology partner for this project," said Shane Johnson, CEO of CarbonQuest. "Our distributed carbon capture technology for medium-sized applications is ideally suited for natural gas compressors found at gas processing facilities. The integration of Captivate's MOF in this project and Cielo's Canadian presence is a great opportunity to expand our North American footprint."

Half of the $4,100,000 funding for the project is provided by the Alberta government, reaffirming its commitment to pioneering carbon capture and sequestration projects. "We thank Emissions Reductions Alberta, the NGIF, and the government of Alberta for recognizing the importance of this project and stepping up with funding," said Johnathon Sipos, CEO of Cielo Carbon Solutions. "Sequestering carbon in Alberta is the right approach, one that promotes both economic prosperity with environmental stewardship, and we hope to see more CO2 injection wells developed in Canada."

"This project tests our proprietary metal-organic framework (MOF) in a commercial setting, "said Shane Telfer, Chief Executive Officer of Captivate Technology, "enabling us to demonstrate how advanced adsorbent materials can revolutionize carbon capture processes. This is the first step in our cooperation with CarbonQuest to develop MOF-based carbon capture projects."

"Now is the time to develop our natural gas assets and pursue Canada's natural gas opportunity. Not only is Canada's geographic position beneficial for exports to international markets, but we also have an abundant supply of lower-carbon-intensity natural gas to share. Since 2021 Tourmaline has been advancing our CCS initiatives with an aim to reduce our corporate emission intensity, including piloting CarbonQuest's technology for its practical natural gas focused solution," said Scott Volk, Director, Emissions and Innovation, from Tourmaline.

About CarbonQuest

CarbonQuest delivers modular, accessible solutions that capture CO2 from a variety of emissions sources and onsite power generation systems before they are released into the atmosphere. The captured CO2 is either liquefied and transported to local businesses for utilization or sequestered permanently underground. By bringing Sustainable CO2™ and innovative technology to the market, CarbonQuest empowers emissions reductions in multiple hard-to-abate sectors.

For more information, visit www.carbonquest.com

About Cielo Carbon Solutions

Cielo Carbon Solutions is based in Victoria BC, and is the Canadian channel partner to CarbonQuest. Our team is committed to making green the use of natural gas through CCUS, thus bridging the gap between sustainability and economic success through our natural resource sector. Our background in large-scale development, government affairs, and finance, perfectly positions us to deliver turn-key projects from inception to commissioning.

About Captivate

Captivate Technology is a carbon capture and removal company that uses a recyclable, sponge-like adsorbent to selectively sieve carbon dioxide from emission sources. This patented MOF material is engineered for carbon capture at all scales in sectors including cement, steel, natural gas, biomass combustion and biogas. By using a straightforward engineering process that has low energy requirements and easily integrates with any downstream utilization technology, Captivate Technology delivers economic and environmental benefits across multiple sectors.

For more information, please visit https://www.captivatetechnology.com/

About Tourmaline

Tourmaline is a Canadian senior crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on long-term growth through an active exploration, development, production and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Learn more at www.tourmalineoil.com

CONTACTS: Anna Pavlova, [email protected]; Johnathon Sipos for Cielo Carbon Solutions, [email protected]; Shane Telfer for Captivate Technology, [email protected]