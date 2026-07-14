Carbon60 Named to 2026 MSP 501 The Technology Industry's Most Prestigious Ranking of Global Managed Service Providers

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Carbon60, a leading Canadian managed cloud services provider, announced it has been named to the 2026 MSP 501, the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of managed service provider excellence. Now in its 19th year, the MSP 501 is the gold standard for identifying the world's best-run MSPs, assessing financial performance, operational efficiency, recurring revenue strength, and long-term business health, rather than size alone.

This recognition reflects Carbon60's continued growth and disciplined approach to delivering enterprise-grade cloud operations across public, private, hybrid, and sovereign cloud environments. Since 1998, Carbon60 has served organizations in highly regulated industries, including Financial Services, Healthcare, and the Public Sector, combining deep technical expertise with 24/7/365 white-glove support and a 100% Canadian-hosted sovereign cloud offering that meets the strictest data residency requirements.

"Being named to the MSP 501 validates what our team has built over nearly three decades: a managed services practice grounded in operational excellence, deep security expertise, and an unwavering commitment to client outcomes," said Ryan Smyth, President & CEO of Carbon60. "As our customers navigate increasingly complex cloud environments and rising compliance requirements, this recognition reinforces that our approach, built around an Assess, Design, Implement, and Operate framework and backed by partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, is delivering real results."

Carbon60's inclusion on the 2026 MSP 501 reflects its track record of financial strength and operational discipline. The company has built a differentiated position in the Canadian market by combining its sovereign cloud infrastructure, fully hosted in Canada and built for industries with strict data residency requirements, with certifications such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS. This compliance-first posture, paired with 24/7/365 white-glove support, has made Carbon60 a trusted partner for organizations in Financial Services, Healthcare, and the Public Sector that cannot afford gaps in security or availability.

Carbon60 delivers cloud capabilities across the full technology stack, spanning AWS through its OpsGuru division, North America's AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, and Microsoft Azure through its dedicated Microsoft Solutions practice. Together, they support Carbon60's Assess, Design, Implement, and Operate framework, providing clients with a structured path from migration planning to ongoing managed operations.

About Carbon60

Carbon60 is a leading managed cloud services provider and Microsoft Solutions Partner, holding the Azure Digital & App Innovation designation, Legacy Gold Membership, and a portfolio of over 60 certifications. Specializing in Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Native Development, Migration and Modernization, and Data and AI, the company serves organizations across Financial Services, Healthcare, Public Sector, Energy & Resources, Manufacturing, Retail, and Technology & ISV, acting as a strategic partner in navigating the full complexity of digital transformation.

For further information, please contact:

Anita Matte

Senior Director, Marketing

416-845-3235

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SOURCE Carbon60