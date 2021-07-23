QUÉBEC, July 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC) announced today that a sale by mutual agreement will be held on September 21, 2021. This sale, as provided for in the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances, is meant to offer an additional alternative to emitters who might otherwise experience difficulty in obtaining necessary emissions units to meet their compliance requirements to do so.

Within the carbon market, companies subject to the cap-and-trade system must acquire an amount of emissions units to cover their emissions before the end of each compliance period. For the 2018-2020 compliance period, these companies have until November 1, 2021 to submit admissible units required to cover their GHG emissions.

The publication of the Sale Notice, which includes the number of emissions units for sale, the prices per category, and application requirements, marks the beginning of the application period. The application period closes on August 23, 2021.

The Sale Notice is available on the MELCC's website: https://www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/Avis-ventes-gre-gre-en.htm.

