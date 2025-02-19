QUÉBEC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - A greenhouse gas emission units auction is being held today. The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP) hold this auction in conjunction with the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

The joint auction will take place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. In total,

51,466,028 emission units for the Current Auction and 6,847,750 emission units for the Advance Auction (2028 vintage) will be put on sale at a minimum price of 36.72 CAD (25.87 USD). Bidders from Québec and California will be able to submit bids for the purchase of emission units, enabling them to reach their environmental objectives set under their respective greenhouse gas cap-and-trade systems.

Quick fact:

The results of the auction (the quantity of emission units sold and final prices) and the identities of participating bidders will be posted on February 26, 2025 on the Ministry Website.

Associated link:

The February 19, 2025 Joint Auction #42 Notice is available at: www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm.

Source and information :

Media Relations

Ministère de l'Environnement,

de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques,

de la Faune et des Parcs

Tél. : 418 521-3991

SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs