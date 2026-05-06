Capsa Healthcare Names Jeff Schlossnagle Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Medication Management Executive to Lead Capsa's Next Phase of Growth

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Capsa Healthcare, a global healthcare technology leader, today announced the appointment of Jeff Schlossnagle as Chief Executive Officer. Schlossnagle succeeds Gaurav Agarwal and assumes the role to optimize a continued path of significant growth within the areas of clinical workflow, supply chain management, and central fill pharmacy automation.

Capsa Healthcare today announced the appointment of Jeff Schlossnagle as Chief Executive Officer. Post this Capsa Healthcare CEO Jeff Schlossnagle

Schlossnagle joined Capsa in 2023 as Chief Commercial Officer and most recently served as President of Pharmacy Automation and Chief Commercial Officer. In those roles, he led the company's go-to-market strategy and commercial execution across the Capsa portfolio, helping position the business for its next phase of growth. Under his leadership, Capsa's central fill pharmacy automation solutions have expanded into health systems, major grocery and pharmacy chains, and mail order central fill pharmacies, with Capsa-pioneered high-volume cell and unit-of-use automation technology driving adoption across the segment.

"I am honored to lead Capsa into this next chapter," said Schlossnagle. "I remain committed to our mission of advancing healthcare workflows while fostering a culture of excellence and growth for our employees. Harnessing the dedication of our team and expansive breadth of our portfolio across a spectrum of care environments and disciplines, we are positioned to accelerate that work, deepen our customer partnerships, and continue engineering a path to better care."

A 25-year veteran of the medication and supply management technology market, Schlossnagle previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Omnicell, where over a 19-year tenure he held progressively senior roles spanning sales, marketing, operations, and customer success. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Elon University and completed executive education in General Management at the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin.

He takes the helm of a company with significant momentum and reach. Capsa serves customers across the healthcare continuum, with solutions deployed in hospitals, health systems, extended care facilities, and retail and institutional pharmacies across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Over more than 60 years, the company has built one of the industry's most integrated portfolios, spanning pharmacy automation, medication management, point-of-care technologies, clinical supply chain, and retail pharmacy.

"Healthcare is a complex and demanding industry, and the customers we serve are on the front lines of patient care," said Schlossnagle. "Our team takes seriously the mission to engineer solutions that simplify clinical workflows and help care teams focus on patients."

About Capsa Healthcare

Capsa Healthcare is a global leader in developing and delivering innovative healthcare solutions across the healthcare continuum, serving hospital, acute care, extended care, and pharmacy operations. With more than 60 years of healthcare experience and a global team of more than 500 employees, Capsa designs and implements purpose-built, integrated solutions spanning pharmacy automation, medication management, point-of-care technologies, clinical supply chain, and retail pharmacy. Headquartered in Canal Winchester, Ohio, with manufacturing operations in Portland, Oregon and Agua Prieta, Mexico, and pharmacy automation operations in the Netherlands, Capsa serves customers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Learn more at www.capsahealthcare.com.

SOURCE Capsa Healthcare

Timothy Hankins, Marketing Communications Manager, Capsa Healthcare, [email protected]