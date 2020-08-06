Caprion-HistoGeneX and Viroclinics-DDL announce a strategic partnership to offer integrated, complementary services to advance infectious disease research and COVID-19 therapeutic development

Caprion-HistoGeneX, a specialized CRO providing immunology, proteomics, histopathology and genomics services, and Viroclinics-DDL, a provider of preclinical and clinical trial services for vaccine, antiviral, and diagnostic development, are pleased to announce a new partnership that will offer global, integrated services to support discovery and development of vaccines and antiviral therapies.



MONTREAL and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Caprion-HistoGeneX and Viroclinics-DDL announced today a new strategic partnership to expand their global capabilities addressing the emerging needs for therapeutic and prophylactic solutions to target infectious diseases including COVID-19. This partnership brings together the leadership of two prominent contract research organizations serving the pharmaceutical and biotechnology community with specialized assays and technologies relevant to clinical and preclinical studies aimed at developing vaccines and other therapies for infectious diseases.

By combining their respective expertise, the two companies offer a full suite of specialized services to support vaccine and antiviral studies along with a broad global presence, including sites in The Netherlands, Canada, USA, Belgium, UK, Australia, and China.

"We are excited to partner with Caprion-HistoGeneX and combine the unique strengths of our companies to deliver first class contract research services to our customers developing innovative modalities to combat infectious diseases." said Davide Molho DVM, the new CEO of Viroclinics-DDL.



The partnership allows for a seamless, integrated service experience for customers worldwide, with a broad service offering covering all stages of vaccine and antiviral development, ranging from preclinical and in-vitro research models to the deployment of custom-developed and off-the-shelf functional assays for monitoring vaccine efficacy. In addition to leveraging a broad selection of specialized platforms such as viral neutralization, flow cytometry, ELISpot and immuno-assays, the partnership will also provide access to an extended global network of clinical sample processing facilities across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, along with operational and logistical services including sample management and sampling kits.

"With our complementary competencies, we are able to fulfill the R&D and clinical outsourcing needs of the market. In the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic, we believe that this joint initiative will bring vaccine and antiviral testing to the next level." said Martin LeBlanc, CEO of Caprion-HistoGeneX.

About Caprion Biosciences Inc.

Caprion - HistoGeneX is a leading provider of specialized precision medicine services to the biopharmaceutical industry including flow and mass cytometry immune monitoring, quantitative mass spectrometry, molecular profiling, as well as quantitative immunohistochemistry. Leveraging its integrated platforms, Caprion-HistoGeneX supports the entire drug development cycle, from discovery to clinical trials. The company operates globally with laboratories located in Canada, USA, Belgium, UK, Australia, and China.

For more information: www.caprion.com and www.histogenex.com

About Viroclinics-DDL

Viroclinics-DDL is a global leading virology contract research organization, serving the biopharmaceutical community with a broad range of preclinical research, clinical diagnostic, assay development and clinical trial logistic services. Viroclinics' extensive experience with clinical and preclinical studies for viruses, including its specialty in respiratory viruses, puts the company at the forefront in supporting the development of vaccines, antibodies and antiviral compounds targeting viral infectious diseases. Our in-house state of the art preclinical and clinical BSL-2 and BSL-3 laboratories allow for complex experiments with highly pathogenic organisms. Viroclinics is based in Rotterdam, Rijswijk, Schaijk, (The Netherlands) and employs more than 270 well-trained, dedicated scientists and technical experts. For more information: www.viroclinics.com and www.ddl.nl



