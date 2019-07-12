CAPREIT Announces the Passing of Trustee Paul Harris

TORONTO, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - It is with great sadness that the board of trustees of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) ("CAPREIT") announce the passing of Trustee, Paul Harris.

"We are deeply saddened by Paul's passing," said Michael Stein, Chair of CAPREIT. "We extend our sympathies to his family and will sincerely miss his thoughtfulness, dedication to CAPREIT and friendship."

Mr. Harris had served as a Trustee of CAPREIT since 1998. Mr. Harris, with his exceptional legal background, industry experience and governance expertise, has made invaluable contributions to CAPREIT over the years.

About CAPREIT

As one of Canada's largest residential landlords, CAPREIT is a growth-oriented investment trust owning interests in 57,475 residential units, comprising 45,798 residential suites and 72 manufactured home communities comprising 11,677 land lease sites located in and near major urban centres across Canada and The Netherlands. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT)

For further information: CAPREIT, Mr. Michael Stein, Chairman, (416) 861-5788; CAPREIT, Mr. Mark Kenney, President & CEO, (416) 861-9404; CAPREIT, Mr. Scott Cryer, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 861-5771