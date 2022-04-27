CAPP Appoints Lisa Baiton as President & Chief Executive Officer

"Lisa has a deep understanding of the major issues that define the global economy" said Craig Bryksa, Chair of the CAPP Board of Governors and President & Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Point Energy. "She will bring immense value to the organization as CAPP faces a new era of opportunities and challenges, while striving to enhance the contribution of Canada's oil and natural gas industry in addressing energy security, energy affordability and global emissions reductions"

"As a proud Canadian, I'm invested in the success and progress of our oil and natural gas industry," said Lisa Baiton, incoming CAPP President & CEO. "We are at a time when the world is grappling with the unprecedented challenges of ensuring energy security and achieving GHG emission targets in the face of consumer demand for affordable and reliable energy. CAPP will be a constructive and solution-oriented partner to address these collective, global challenges. Canadian producers are uniquely positioned to be secure suppliers of sustainable energy and global leaders in GHG emission reduction through the advancement of technologies."

"On behalf of CAPP's Board of Governors, I'd like to welcome Lisa on board." said Bryksa. "At the same time, I'd like to thank our outgoing President & CEO, Tim McMillan, for his leadership and stewardship over the past eight years. We wish Tim all the best in his future endeavours."

Russell Reynolds Associates was engaged by the CAPP Board of Governors to conduct the CEO search.

About Lisa Baiton

Lisa Baiton is an experienced global investment executive, most recently a member of the Global Leadership Team at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments"), one of the ten largest retirement funds in the world. An expert in geopolitical, political and regulatory risks and market access, Baiton led CPP Investments' global public affairs activities across 50+ countries. Previously, Baiton was VP & Practice Lead, Government Relations for Environics Communications, worked for the Canadian Bankers Association and was a policy maker in three Canadian governments. Baiton holds a BA in Political Science from the University of Saskatchewan and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management (Northwestern University) and Schulich School of Business (York University), and has an Institute of Corporate Directors ICD.D certification from the Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto).

About CAPP

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) represents companies, large and small, that explore for, develop and produce natural gas and oil throughout Canada. CAPP's member companies produce about 80 per cent of Canada's natural gas and oil. CAPP's associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream oil and natural gas industry. Together CAPP's members and associate members are a solution-oriented partner to the world's needs for affordable, clean, safe and secure energy, and an important part of a national industry with revenues from oil and natural gas production of about $116 billion a year. CAPP's mission, on behalf of the Canadian upstream oil and natural gas industry, is to advocate for and enable economic competitiveness, with environmentally and socially responsible performance and is dedicated to advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. CAPP is committed to ensuring that Canada is positioned to help meet global climate commitments as the supplier of choice in a world that demands a lower carbon energy future.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

For further information: Jay Averill, Manager of Media Relations, (P) 403-267-1151, [email protected]