Capital One and Junior Achievement of Canada launch national partnership to invest in youth financial literacy

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Capital One Canada is pleased to announce a $3 million, three-year national partnership with Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada) focused on advancing the financial literacy of more than 35,000 young Canadians through a range of financial education initiatives across the country.

This partnership supports a suite of high-impact programs for Canadian youth, including:

Classroom-based financial literacy programs

Financial empowerment event series for young women

Personal finance workshops for JA alumni

The launch of the Finance Park Mobile Tour in Canada.

Together, Capital One Canada and JA are equipping youth with the knowledge, confidence and skills to make informed financial decisions – a central tenant of Capital One's mission to help Canadians succeed with credit.

"Providing young Canadians with tools to support their financial well-being is one of the most impactful investments we can make for our collective future," said Asa Harrington, President, Capital One Canada. "We are incredibly excited to partner with JA Canada to scale critical learning experiences from coast to coast, equipping Canadian youth with the necessary skills to navigate their financial well-being with confidence."

"This partnership is a game-changer for the young people we serve in Canada. Through expanded classroom programs, immersive experiences like the Finance Park Mobile Tour, and targeted initiatives such as the Financial Empowerment for Young Women event series, we're bringing financial literacy to life in meaningful and accessible ways," said Scott Hillier, CEO of JA Canada.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for Canadian youth. According to recent survey* data from Capital One Canada, nearly two-thirds (61 per cent) of those who engaged in financial conversations reported a positive result, ranging from growing their savings to paying down significant debt.

By facilitating these conversations at an early age, Canadians have the opportunity to translate financial openness into tangible lifestyle and career actions.

About Capital One Canada

With corporate offices in Toronto, Capital One Canada has been offering Canadian consumers a range of competitive Mastercard credit cards since 1996. Capital One Canada challenges themselves to see the world through the eyes of their customers, to deliver the market-leading credit products and exceptional service they're looking for. Capital One Canada is a division of Capital One Bank, a subsidiary of Capital One Financial Corporation of McLean, Virginia (NYSE:COF). Visit capitalone.ca to learn more.

About Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada)

JA Canada is one of Canada's largest youth-serving education organizations, dedicated to inspiring and preparing youth to succeed in a global economy. A member of JA Worldwide, a 2025 nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. JA Canada delivers experiential in-class and digital-first learning experiences to young people through our network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers. Annually, JA delivers approximately 500,000 student learning experiences from coast to coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship. For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org.

Methodology

Capital One Canada surveyed 1,535 Canadian residents aged 18 years or older between April 10 and April 12, 2026, using Leger's LEO panel. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of 1,535 respondents yields a margin of error no greater than ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Results were weighted according to age, gender, mother tongue, region, education and presence of children in the household to ensure a representative sample of the Canadian population.

SOURCE Capital One Canada

Media contact: Salina Shairulla, [email protected]