Capital Minded Brand Elevation Takes Flight at 369Konnect, Canada's First Creative + Capital + Capability (C3) Agency

"As Canada continues to grow as an innovation nation that increasingly absorbs world class entrepreneurial talent into a rapidly expanding startup ecosystem that's pivoting towards Web3, we saw an opportunity to launch an agency that fuels growth in two key ways – early-stage investment and impactful brand building for businesses with remarkable potential," said Chief Executive Officer, Kumaran Nadesan. Tweet this

369Konnect's team is a collective of diverse and experienced subject matter experts. The agency leads by leveraging its vast global network to match the perfect combination of expertise to specific client needs versus relying on a team of generalists with similar skill sets.

The 369Konnect team unlocks potential for its clients through a robust service offering focused on adding value through creative, capability, and capital led ideation and execution. The agency's creative and capability offering includes concept development and project management from branding and creative to video and digital asset creation to public and government relations. From a capital perspective, the agency seeks out ambitious entrepreneurs with exceptional ideas. From pre-seed to Series A, the agency embraces divergent thinking with powerful potential by providing strategic financial backing. Once a commitment is finalized, 369Konnect develops and executes strategic integrated marketing communications programs to bring new products and services to market while amplifying impact.

ABOUT 369KONNECT

We are developers and artists, investors and analysts, producers, and pioneers. Together, we build brands and businesses people believe in. A capital minded brand-agency based in Toronto, Canada and looking globally, we are in the business of evolving brands and elevating business models by uniting capable practitioners around exceptional ideas. We align creative strategy with proven investment principles to increase momentum and unlock potential for our clients.

SOURCE 369Konnect

For further information: For media queries: [email protected], 647-598-2578