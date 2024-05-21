Capella to Sell Equity Interest in Sierra Blanca to Unico Silver

VANCOUVER, BC , May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Capella Minerals Ltd (TSXV: CMIL) (OTCQB: CMILF) (FRA: N7D2) ("Capella" or the "Company") and JV partner Austral Gold Ltd (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ("Austral") are pleased to announce entering in to a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with Unico Silver Ltd (ASX: USL) ("Unico") through which Unico will acquire a 100% interest in Sierra Blanca S.A., the Argentine subsidiary whose sole asset is the Sierra Blanca gold-silver project in Santa Cruz Province. Capella and Austral currently own 45.31% and 54.69% interests, respectively, in Sierra Blanca S.A.

Under the terms of the SPA, Sierra Blanca S.A. will be acquired by Unico (on a 100% basis) for a consideration of 5,000,000 ordinary USL shares.

Eric Roth, Capella's President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased to be announcing today the sale of our Sierra Blanca epithermal gold-silver project in Argentina to Unico Silver. Unico have established a strong presence in Santa Cruz through their adjacent Cerro Leon project and have the local and technical experience required to advance Sierra Blanca. The sale of the Sierra Blanca project is also consistent with our stated goal of divesting our non-core assets in the Americas and focusing on our Scandinavian exploration assets."

The closing of the Sierra Blanca transaction is subject to: i) the granting of regulatory approvals from the ASX and TSXV Exchanges (and Unico obtaining shareholder approval for the issuance of shares to Austral under ASX Listing Rule 10.11) and ii) entry in to deed of assignment in respect of an underlying NSR on the Sierra Blanca project. In conjunction with the closing, the Company will transfer half of the consideration received from Unico to Sandstorm Gold Limited (TSX:SSL; NYSE:SAND) ("Sandstorm") in consideration of the extinguishment of the annual maintenance payments owing to Sandstorm in respect of the Sierra Blanca project under a share purchase agreement dated February 19, 2018 as amended and assigned.

About Capella Minerals Ltd

Capella is a Canadian exploration and development company with a focus on copper-gold projects in northern Finland & copper-cobalt projects in Norway.

In northern Finland, the Company's portfolio consists of 5 copper-gold projects – including the priority Killero East and Killero West projects, both of which were former Anglo American targets but never drill tested – in the highly-prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Capella also retains a direct interest in the Perho lithium-REE project in south-central Finland.

On April 9, 2024, Capella announced a 90 day extension to the closing of the previously-announced sale of its high-grade copper-cobalt assets in Norway's Trøndelag County (including the advanced exploration-stage Hessjøgruva project) to private Norwegian company Polar Transition Minerals AS ("Polar", formerly NickelX AS). Polar is currently in the process of undertaking an Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on Oslo's Euronext Growth Exchange with the objective of becoming Norway's leading independent battery metals company. The revised total consideration of the transaction, payable upon completion of the Polar IPO, is $C 6.45 million and includes i) $C 3.75 million in cash to Capella, ii) $C 2.5 million in Polar shares (which Capella intends to distribute to its shareholders on a pro-rata basis) and iii) the payment of $C 200,000 of operating costs until the closure of the acquisition. The revised closing date is now July 7, 2024.

Capella also retains exposure to exploration success in Canadian precious metals projects through its JV with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSX/NYSE: AEM) at the Domain Gold Project (Manitoba).

