Capella Announces Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Capella Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CMIL) (OTC Pink: CMILF) (FRA: N7D) ("Capella" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Ms. Mary Little from its Board of Directors effective July 6, 2026. The Company wishes to extend its sincerest gratitude to Ms. Little for her service, assistance, and support over almost eight years and to wish her continued success in her future endeavours. Ms. Little will be replaced immediately as an Independent Director on the Company's Board of Directors by Mr. Marcus Harden.

Mr. Harden is a geologist with over two decades of global exploration and management experience, with extensive exposure to both precious and base metals. Formerly a Principal Geologist at First Quantum Minerals Ltd, Marcus has also played pivotal technical roles in multiple gold discoveries with ASX- and TSX-listed companies that have progressed on to mining including Tanjianshan (China), Tabakoroni (Mali), Whagnion (Burkina Faso) and Bellevue (Australia), in addition to development stage projects such as Pickle Crow (Canada) and Arakaka (Guyana). Marcus is currently President of TSXV-listed Gladiator Metals Corp. and Non-Executive Director of ASX-listed Many Peaks Minerals. He is also a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Eric Roth, Capella's President and CEO, commented: "It has been a great pleasure to work with Mary over the past eight years in her role as an Independent Director for Capella. Her insights, technical/market support, and professionalism have always been appreciated, and I sincerely wish her well in all her future endeavours. However, I am equally thrilled to welcome Marcus to Capella's Board as part of our ongoing rejuvenation. I have no doubt that Marcus' technical and Corporate expertise will be invaluable for Capella's next stage of growth."

Additionally, the Company wishes to announce that it has granted Mr. Harden 500,000 incentive stock options exercisable for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.10 until expiry July 7, 2029.

On Behalf of the Board of Capella Minerals Ltd.

"Eric Roth"

___________________________

Eric Roth, Ph.D., FAusIMM

President & CEO

About Capella Minerals Ltd

Capella is a Canadian exploration and development company with a focus on generating gold-copper projects globally.

On January 15, 2026, Capella announced the signing of a Binding Letter of Intent with Verde Metals with respect to an Earn-In Agreement on the Solana Iron-Oxide Copper-Gold ("IOCG") project in southern Spain. Work plans for the Solana project are currently in the process of being approved by the Andalucian Mining Authority, with field activities expected to begin in H2, 2026.

Capella announced on September 2, 2025, the signing of a Definitive Agreement with Turkish mining company, Tümad Madencilik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. ("Tümad"), for a staged earn-in on the Company's portfolio of precious and base metal projects in Scandinavia. Tümad's minimum Year 1 investment commitment includes up to 12,000m of diamond drilling on the Company's gold-copper projects in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of northern Finland and the Hessjogruva copper-cobalt-zinc VMS project in central Norway.

Capella also retains a carried 10% interest through to production on the Løkken copper-cobalt-zinc VMS project of central Norway through a partnership with Teako Minerals Corp. ("Teako"). In addition, Capella holds Net Smelter Royalties on the Savant Gold Project in Ontario, Canada (BeMetals Corp.) and the Central Finland Lithium Projects (Grit Metals Corp.), as a result of the divestiture of non-core assets.

For additional information you are cordially invited to visit the Capella Minerals Ltd website at www.capellaminerals.com, or to contact Karen Davies, VP Communications and Corporate Development, at Tel: +1.604.314.2662.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of Capella, including the timing, completion of and results from the exploration and drill programs described in this release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Capella in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in Capella's most recently filed MD&A. Capella does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Capella Minerals Limited

Capella Contacts: Eric Roth, Email: [email protected]; Karen Davies, +1.604.314.2662