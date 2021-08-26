Cantex Commences Drilling of a High-grade Copper Discovery on 100% Owned North Rackla Project, Yukon

A group of five geologists visited the accessible newly discovered gold-copper-silver-lead-zinc showings around the high-grade Main Zone massive sulphides presently being drilled. The locations of these showings are presented on Map 1.

Anomaly G66 contains outstanding sub-cropping massive to disseminated mineralization over an area of 65 metres wide and 410 metres long as mapped by structural geologist Chris Buchanan. This north-south trending zone disappears under talus to the north and under landslide debris to the south.

Geologist Chad Ulansky collected 12 rock samples from 65 metres of width and 150 metres of strike length from the sub-cropping mineralization. These samples averaged 10.45% copper and 32 g/t silver (see release dated June 24, 2021).

This high-grade disseminated to massive mineralization is so impressive it was decided to immediately mobilize a drill to test this showing. Drilling is expected to commence today.

The technical information and results reported here have been reviewed by Mr. Chad Ulansky P.Geol., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who is responsible for the technical content of this release.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Charles Fipke

Chairman

SOURCE Cantex Mine Development Corp.

For further information: Cantex Mine Development Corp, Tel: +1-250-860-8582; Email: [email protected]

