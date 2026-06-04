Cantex Announces Commencement of 2026 Drill Program North Rackla, Yukon

www.cantex.ca

KELOWNA, BC, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (OTCQB: CTXDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has started drilling at its 100-percent owned silver-lead-zinc-germanium North Rackla project in the Yukon.

Drilling Commences

Drilling has now started at the Massive Sulphide project in the Yukon. The program will include drilling aimed at expanding the strike length and depth extent of the silver-lead-zinc-germanium mineralization. In addition, newly discovered targets of anomalous gold and areas where prospecting has discovered high grade copper and silver-lead-zinc will be drilled on the large 14,077 hectare North Rackla property.

The technical information and results reported here have been reviewed by Mr. Chad Ulansky P.Geol., the President and CEO of Cantex and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who is responsible for the technical content of this release.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Dr. Charles Fipke, CM

Chairman

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SOURCE Cantex Mine Development Corp.

For further information: Cantex Mine Development Corp, Tel: +1-250-860-8582; Email: [email protected]