Cantex Announces Change to Board of Directors

KELOWNA, BC, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (the "Company") announces that Mr Thomas Obradovich has resigned as a director of the Company effective May 18, 2021, due to other commitments that require his attention.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Obradovich for his service.

SOURCE Cantex Mine Development Corp.

For further information: Chad Ulansky, [email protected], 250-860-8582

